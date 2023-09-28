Breaking News

Man, 44, and woman, 34, arrested on suspicion of arson plot after Crooked House pub fire

Two further people have been arrested in connection with the pub fire. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A further two people have been arrested in connection with the Crooked house pub fire in Himley.

A man, 44, and woman, 34, both from Leicestershire were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered amid pending investigations into the Crooked House pub fire.

The pair have since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues, Staffordshire police said in a statement.

It comes after the previous arrest of three others in connection with the fire, three men aged 33, 51, and 66. They were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remain on conditional police bail.

The Crooked House pub was gutted in a fire last month. Picture: Alamy

The beloved boozer dubbed 'Britain's wonkiest pub', located in Himley, near Dudley, hit headlines last month after dramatically burning to the ground, with police calling the incident suspected arson.

It was then ripped down by diggers days after the blaze, outraging locals who have called on the historic pub to be rebuilt.

The pub was famous for its slope, which inside gave the appearance that coins were rolling uphill.

Residents enraged by the pub's demolition have called for it to be rebuilt brick by brick and kept up a regular watch at the rubble site to ensure its pieces are not taken out.

Locals have called for the pub to be rebuilt brick by brick. Picture: Alamy

Police began an arson investigation into the fire that gutted the 18th-century pub on August 9.

The Crooked House was sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Limited in July, just weeks before the fire and demolition occurred.

Police added: "We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already."

Anyone with information can call 101 or submit a report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.