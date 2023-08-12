'We don't want people to think we leave a mess': Locals tidy and guard rubble left after Crooked House pub bulldozed

12 August 2023, 14:25

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed
The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Angry locals are standing watch over and tidying the heap of rubble left behind after the demolition of the Crooked House pub.

Adam and Carly Taylor recently bought "Britain's wonkiest pub", which was gutted in a fire last Saturday, then demolished without permission.

Police investigating the fire at the Dudley pub are treating it as arson. There is no suggestion that the Taylors are accused of any wrongdoing.

Outraged locals have been visiting the scene of the suspected crime over the past week to pay homage, share stories, stop the rubble from becoming a rubbish dump and prevent people taking 'souvenirs'.

Lisa Newton spent much of a day this week picking up rubbish from the heap of bricks left after the demolition.

"Well, we don’t want outsiders thinking we’re the kind of people who leave a mess, do we?," she told the Telegraph.

Others are standing guard over the rubble to stop people taking bits of building material, in hopes that the pub can eventually be rebuilt.

Strong calls to rebuild the Crooked House have been backed by West Midlands mayor Andy Street, who said it should be put back together brick by brick.

Mr Street urged local residents to avoid taking items from the site on Friday as, he said: "The kindest thing you can do is leave the site alone so that the investigations can continue and then as much material is there as possible for any potential rebuild."

After the blaze, a Facebook group called for the historic 18th-century site to be rebuilt was set up, which has attracted more than 10,000 members.

But Black Country Living Museum (BCLM), an open-air museum which displays a number of rebuilt historical buildings, has said it cannot “save, let alone relocate, the building”.

“It’s a very complicated and costly endeavour and that’s one of the reasons we’re not in a position to just suddenly drop everything and go and get the Crooked House,” Andrew Lovett, the chief executive of the Black Country Living Museum (BCLM), said according to The Guardian.

"The thing about Black Country folk is that we have patience, long memories, a wealth of resources and a dogged determination to relentlessly pursue a vendetta."

Lyndon Thomas, owner of Lyndon Thomas Group, which delivered the equipment for the demolition, said on Wednesday that the pub owners hired the excavator a week and a half previously - which would have been before the fire took place.

“If you give me your insurance and all your details and I deliver [equipment] to you and then you just tried to knock down your neighbour's building, what can I do? I have done nothing wrong," he told Construction News.

“We just hire a digger to a customer. I can’t be responsible for what they do with the machinery.”

The firm owner Mr Thomas revealed the incident has resulted in some “horrific” emails and comments online.

"They are not very nice. We’ve had a lot of people ringing the phone and putting it down again.

"If I knew this was going to happen I probably would have done something different, but I'm not Mystic Meg."

Read more: Couple who bought Crooked House weeks before it was destroyed previously stripped out other village's only pub

Read more: 'A national scandal': Campaigners demand protection for pubs after destruction and demolition of Crooked House

Andy Street urged locals to avoid taking items from the site on Friday.
Andy Street urged locals to avoid taking items from the site on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The BCLM is situated roughly four miles from the site of the former pub.

Detectives are treating the blaze at the pub as arson. There were suggestions people had been partying inside before the fire though police said nobody was inside when the fire broke out.

Police are "engaging" with the couple but they have not been identified as suspects.

It comes after campaigners have called for legal changes to protect pubs after the destruction and demolition of the Crooked House, which they have called a "national scandal".

The Campaign for Pubs said the "appalling" case of the 18th-century site was evidence of "predatory purchasing and asset-stripping of historic pubs" which should be banned.

The Campaign for Pubs has now written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging a change to planning law which would prevent pubs aged 50 years or older from being sold for alternative use, converted or demolished until they had been marketed as a pub for at least a year.

Greg Mulholland, campaign director of the Campaign for Pubs, said: "What has happened to the historic and unique Crooked House pub is a national scandal, as well as a loss to the local community and its history and heritage."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires death toll rises as survivors return to devastated communities

England's women progressed to the semi-finals of the World Cup

England into the semi-finals of women's World Cup after 2-1 victory over Colombia

The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen

China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

Moscow emergency services

Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following spate of attacks on Moscow

Roger Leadbeater was stabbed to death

'Kind and gentle' special needs school driver, 74, stabbed to death while walking dog, as woman, 32, charged with murder

A demo in the South Korean capital

Rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release nuclear wastewater into sea

File photos of migrants crossing the Channel

Six people dead after migrant boat sinks in English Channel, with 50 saved in night-time rescue effort

An IS soldier

IS says it was behind ambush that killed 20 Syrian soldiers

Police are concerned about more disturbances this weekend, following the shoplifting spree on Oxford Street

Fears TikTok shoplifting rampage craze to spread to south London and Essex this weekend after Oxford Street chaos

Ruins are searched

New blaze prompts evacuations on Maui following wildfire that killed dozens

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

England captain Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich, ending record-breaking Tottenham career

Kolbassia Haoussou hit out at the conditions on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker torture survivor says legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm reminds him of unsanitary ‘refugee camp’

Antiquities

More than 200 antiquities seized in US returned to Italy

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii fire death toll reaches 80 in the US state's deadliest natural disaster

Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian police claim Bolsonaro benefited from sale of luxury jewellery gifts

Colombia Detention

Father of two of the four children lost for 40 days in Amazon jungle arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kayley Myers was accused of killing her boyfriend in Turkey

British tourist accused of shoving her boyfriend to his death in drunk Turkey holiday row freed after 16 months
China Flooding

Mudslide kills at least two in China as Khanun strikes north-east

Jeremy Hunt's brother Charlie has died of cancer

Jeremy Hunt's brother dies of rare form of cancer aged 53

Hawaii Fires

Survivors of Maui’s wildfires return home to ruins as death toll rises to 67

The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products.

Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?
It is understood the migrants have been relocated to hotels.

Tory ministers hit out at ‘incompetent’ Home Office as Legionella bacteria to put barge out of action for weeks
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden

US attorney general appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail as bail revoked

The final moments of Muhammad Hassan have been revealed.

Final moments of sherpa who died on K2 summit: Father-of-three, 27, couldn’t ‘talk or hear’ in hours before death
Yemen Oil Tanker

Oil from deteriorating tanker moored off Yemen has been transferred, UN says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit