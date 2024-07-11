Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded

11 July 2024, 05:47

Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded
Last 999 call of women victims of ‘crossbow killer' as they begged for help after being tied up and fatally wounded. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

A mother and two daughters said to have been murdered by a 'crossbow killer' made a desperate plea for help after they were shot, it has emerged.

Carol Hunt, 61, and two daughters Louise and Hannah were found seriously injured at home in Bushey, in the north-west London suburbs, on Tuesday night.

They had been probably been tied up and gagged before they were attacked, but had been untied before they died.

One of the three women, who were the wife and children of radio horse racing commentator John Hunt, managed to dial 999 and let police know what had happened, the Guardian reported.

The women were found seriously injured at the scene by emergency services, and died soon afterwards.

Kyle Clifford
Kyle Clifford. Picture: Hertfordshire Police

The attacks sparked a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, 26, who was found injured by police on Wednesday afternoon in a cemetery 13 miles away from where the attacks took place.

Officers they did not fire any shots at the suspect, who was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

Clifford is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Mr Hunt's daughter, Louise. Clifford, who has worked as a private security guard, spent several years as a soldier in the 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards.

His brother is also serving a life sentence after murdering a teenager back in 2017.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place. The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.

Hunt's daughter's Hannah and Louise
Hunt's daughter's Hannah and Louise. Picture: social media

“Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.”

A London Ambulance Spokesperson said: "Ambulance crews and London’s air ambulance attended an incident in Lavender Hill Cemetery, Enfield, this afternoon (Tuesday 10).

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

John Hunt and his wife Carol
John Hunt and his wife Carol. Picture: social media

Bradley Clifford, brother of murder suspect Kyle and of the same address on Rendlesham Road in Enfield, north London, was sentenced to life in prison after he drove his Mustang into the moped a 18-year-old was riding.

Soban Khan was killed while his passenger, Jahshua Francis, 19, was also thrown to the ground.

Bradley Clifford was found guilty of murder and attempted GBH with intent at the Old Bailey.

Bradley Clifford
Bradley Clifford. Picture: PA

The 20-minute-high speed chase followed a row outside a bar where Clifford’s wing mirror had been broken.

The court heard he’d become “enraged” and began a "rapid, brutal and unrelenting" pursuit through the streets of Enfield.

