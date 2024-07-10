Victims of triple crossbow killing are wife, 61 and daughters, 25 and 28, of racing commentator

LIVE: Manhunt launched as three women murdered in Hertfordshire

Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey
Police are hunting Kyle Clifford who they believe may be armed with a crossbow - after three women from the same family were killed on Ashlyn Close, Bushey. Picture: Hertfordshire Police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The victims of a triple crossbow killing in Hertfordshire are the wife and two daughters of a horse racing commentator.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries.

John Hunt's wife Carol, and two of his daughters were found seriously injured at the scene. They died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

61-year-old Carol Hunt, her 28-year-old daughter, Hannah, and Louise, 25, were discovered on Ashlyn Close in Bushey, sparking a major manhunt.

Police have launched a major manhunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Mr Hunt’s daughter Louise.

Police have warned the public not to approach Clifford as he is believed to be armed with a crossbow.

A forensic officer at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where three women, who police believe to be related, were found with serious injuries and died at the scene
A forensic officer at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, where three women, who police believe to be related, were found with serious injuries and died at the scene. Picture: Alamy

The women’s bodies were found at a home on Ashlyn Close in Bushey last night.

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who have been shockingly killed in this terrible incident in Bushey.

"It will no doubt send shockwaves through the local community and across Hertfordshire.

"I am being kept updated by the police and I urge the public to support the police with any information about the whereabouts of the named suspect."

Police have launched a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area
Police have launched a manhunt for Kyle Clifford, 26, from the Enfield area. Picture: Hertfordshire Police

Chief Supt Simpson said the three murders in Bushey are believed to be "targeted".

He told reporters: "Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident.

"We have extensive police resources deployed to various locations in north London and also the Bushey area.

"The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been a horrific incident involving what is currently believed to be a crossbow, but other weapons may also have been used."

Police near the scene of the triple murder this morning
Police near the scene of the triple murder this morning. Picture: LBC

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Clifford and to contact police with any sightings.

The victims have been described as a "friendly family."

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said.

“It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

Police this morning at the Ashlyn Close cul-de-sac
Police this morning at the Ashlyn Close cul-de-sac. Picture: LBC

 “Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

 “Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

 “Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

 “This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

A local resident who gave his name only as Riaz told LBC: “I think it’s very sad. “It sounds like it is a relationship issue. “It’s a tragic situation.”

Matt Turmaine, MP for Watford, said: "This is a tragic case. The police are urgently doing everything they can to apprehend the person they believe is responsible for this crime.

"I would urge members of the public who have any information that would be of help in this case to come forward and assist the police."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called around 7pm on Tuesday 9 July to a property in Ashlyn Close in Bushey.

"Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, the Hazardous Area Response Team, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and London Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. Sadly, despite the team’s best efforts, three women were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information should go to herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

