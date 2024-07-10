Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'

Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Kit Heren

An Emirates air stewardess has said she is stuck in the UAE and has been charged with attempted suicide as a crime after enduring multiple attacks at home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tori Towey, 28, claims to have suffered severe physical abuse and tried to take her own life after the abuse got too much, but survived and found herself hit with a criminal charge.

She has also been banned from leaving the country, advocacy group Detained in Dubai said.

That means she cannot return home to her native Ireland, and is due in court next week.

Read more: New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Read more: Grandfather faces jail in Dubai 'after making noise complaint to rowdy neighbours over NYE party'

Tori Towey is from Ireland and moved to the UAE in 2023. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Ms Towey and her family, as well as Detained in Dubai, have called on the UAE to let her go, and for Irish authorities to help ger her home safely.

She moved out to the UAE in April last year, but her dream job soon turned sour. She said she was hospitalised after being beaten up for several hours, during which her passport was destroyed.

On getting out of hospital, she tried to replace her documents, but found there was a travel ban against her.

Warning: Some readers may find the below images distressing

Ms Towey says she was abused by her husband. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Radha Stirling of Detained in Dubai said: "It’s amazing that authorities did not intervene for Tori’s protection, given the state her body was in when she was hospitalised the first time."

Ms Towey stayed in a hotel for a few days, before returning home, hoping the abuse would stop. But she she was attacked again, at which point she attempted suicide.

She survived, but when she came round she soon learned she was facing criminal charges of attempted suicide and alcohol consumption, with a court appearance on July 18.

Her mother has flown out to be with her, and the two are staying together.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK



