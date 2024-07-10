Air stewardess 'trapped in Dubai and charged with attempted suicide' after being 'attacked at home'

10 July 2024, 05:36

Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai
Tori Towey is stuck in Dubai. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Kit Heren

An Emirates air stewardess has said she is stuck in the UAE and has been charged with attempted suicide as a crime after enduring multiple attacks at home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tori Towey, 28, claims to have suffered severe physical abuse and tried to take her own life after the abuse got too much, but survived and found herself hit with a criminal charge.

She has also been banned from leaving the country, advocacy group Detained in Dubai said.

That means she cannot return home to her native Ireland, and is due in court next week.

Read more: New York student, 21, jailed for a year in Dubai after ‘gently tapping’ airport officer during 'humiliating' search

Read more: Grandfather faces jail in Dubai 'after making noise complaint to rowdy neighbours over NYE party'

Tori Towey is from Ireland and moved to the UAE in 2023
Tori Towey is from Ireland and moved to the UAE in 2023. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Ms Towey and her family, as well as Detained in Dubai, have called on the UAE to let her go, and for Irish authorities to help ger her home safely.

She moved out to the UAE in April last year, but her dream job soon turned sour. She said she was hospitalised after being beaten up for several hours, during which her passport was destroyed.

On getting out of hospital, she tried to replace her documents, but found there was a travel ban against her.

Warning: Some readers may find the below images distressing

Ms Towey says she was abused by her husband
Ms Towey says she was abused by her husband. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Radha Stirling of Detained in Dubai said: "It’s amazing that authorities did not intervene for Tori’s protection, given the state her body was in when she was hospitalised the first time."

Ms Towey stayed in a hotel for a few days, before returning home, hoping the abuse would stop. But she she was attacked again, at which point she attempted suicide.

She survived, but when she came round she soon learned she was facing criminal charges of attempted suicide and alcohol consumption, with a court appearance on July 18.

Her mother has flown out to be with her, and the two are staying together.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Musicians want to make touring the EU easier

Musicians renew calls for EU deal as government tells LBC it wants to make touring Europe easier

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy faces witness tampering charges in her husband's illegal campaign finance case

Carla Bruni faces witness tampering charge over ex-French president husband Nicolas Sarkozy's corruption case

Captain Tom raised millions for charity

Captain Tom book staff believed 'significant donation' would be made to charity, before family received £800,000 profit

Exclusive
Keir Starmer has flown to the NATO summit

Keir Starmer urges NATO to ‘unite’ to 'Trump-proof Ukraine aid' ahead of US election

Joe Biden confirmed NATO will send “dozens” of air defence systems to Ukraine

Biden declares Ukraine 'can and will' stop Putin as he confirms NATO will send 'dozens' of air defence systems to Kyiv

Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Drunk-driver who killed baby at 141mph tells police 'mistakes happen' after arrest

Ms Braverman attacked the flag at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday

Suella Braverman attacks Progress Pride flag as she blames 'liberal' Tories for election defeat

Sir Keir Starmer will kick back a key decision on when Britain will spend more cash on defence

Keir Starmer to kick back defence spending decision at NATO summit in first foreign visit as Prime Minister

Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

Jay Slater's uncle vows family will continue search after police update on missing teen

Jude Bellingham criticised Felix Zwayer after he officiated Borussia Dortmund's loss to Bayern Munich

Southgate 'not concerned' by referee choice after once-banned official allocated to England Euros semi-final

Mr Weston received £195,000 after his appointment in January

Thames Water boss defends bonus package despite growing debt and surge in sewage spills

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer head for Washington for Nato summit

Starmer heads to Washington for historic Nato summit after making first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister

Tourists in Spain have started reserving the best beach spots by hanging their towels on parasols

'New dimension' in battle for sunbeds in Majorca resorts as tourists drape towels over beach umbrellas for best shoreline spots
Suella Braverman has been making leadership moves since before the Tories' General Election defeat

Suella Braverman’s Tory leadership bid ‘over before it started’ as key allies back Robert Jenrick

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Moscow court orders arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya months after his death

Temperatures could hit 30C next week

Exact date miserable summer rain to end as temperatures forecast to hit 30C next week

Latest News

See more Latest News

Councillor Lois Speed left the meeting in tears

‘Bully’ council chairman quits after berating councillor to tears during public meeting

Shocking footage shows an unknown arsonist setting a Wolverhampton hole ablaze, leaving one dead.

Harrowing moment arsonist smashes window before setting fatal house fire in Wolverhampton 'hate crime'
Police are hunting a knifeman after a spate of random attacks

Police hunt serial knife attacker who has been stabbing people at random on the streets of London
Sir Keir Starmer has addressed the House of Commons for the first time as Prime Minister

Keir's Class of 2024: Starmer welcomes new MPs in first Parliamentary speech as Prime Minister
Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks to MPs as he accepts the role of Speaker,

Sir Lindsay Hoyle re-elected as Commons Speaker

Thames Water could run out of money within 11 months

Beleaguered Thames Water warns it will run out of cash in 11 months as it bids for massive bills hike
Zackary Blades (L) was thrown out of his car seat and into the opposite carriageway of the A1 motorway

Tearful mum of baby killed by drunk-driver at 141mph says 17-year jail term will ‘never make up for what we’ve lost’
Alec Baldwin, 66, on the set of Rust

Jury selection begins as Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter trial over Rust shooting
Dr Doris Uwicyeza Picard, of the Rwandan ministry of justice, said Rwanda has upheld its side of the deal

No refund for £270m Rwanda plan, Kigali confirms as they label it a ‘UK problem’

Sir James Dyson

Dyson plans to cut nearly a third of UK workforce with 1,000 jobs at risk due to ‘global restructure’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit