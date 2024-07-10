Live

LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as three women murdered in Hertfordshire

Police at the scene in Bushey this morning. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A manhunt has been launched after three women were murdered at a home in Hertfordshire.

Police are urgently searching for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford who is wanted in connection to the incident, which took place in Ashlyn Close, Bushey.

Hertfordshire police warned Clifford, who is from Enfield, London, "may still be in possession of a weapon" which they believe is a crossbow.