LIVE: Manhunt launched for suspect 'armed with crossbow' as three women murdered in Hertfordshire

10 July 2024, 10:03 | Updated: 10 July 2024, 10:46

Full story: Manhunt launched after three women from the same family killed in horror triple murder at Hertfordshire home

Police at the scene in Bushey this morning
Police at the scene in Bushey this morning. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A manhunt has been launched after three women were murdered at a home in Hertfordshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are urgently searching for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford who is wanted in connection to the incident, which took place in Ashlyn Close, Bushey.

Hertfordshire police warned Clifford, who is from Enfield, London, "may still be in possession of a weapon" which they believe is a crossbow.

Triple Murder: What we know so far

  • Hertfordshire Police have launched a manhunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in connection with the murder of three women at home in Bushey.
  • Suspect 'armed with crossbow,' police believe
  • They were called to the home just after 7pm last night, where the three women were found seriously injured.
  • All three women, who are believed to be related, succumbed to their injuries.
  • Cops have said Clifford "may still be in possession of a weapon" and warned the public not to approach him. 
  • If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact 999 immediately. 

'At least one' victim shot with crossbow, LBC understands

LBC understands that at least one victim was shot with a crossbow in last night's triple murder.

Police continue to search for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford in connection with the murder and have warned he may still be armed.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact 999 immediately. 

Henry Moore

Suspect 'always seemed pretty normal', claims childhood friend

A childhood friend has said suspect Kyle Clifford always seemed like a "nice guy."

Speaking to Sky, the pal said: "We would always be at the same parties together and hanging around in Enfield.

"He never seemed odd or aggressive."

Henry Moore

Murder took place on 'serene, quiet road'

A local resident has described the street where three women were murdered last night as a "serene, quiet road."

Riaz said: "At 6 o'clock, my wife called me while I was at work, saying 'there are so many police cars down the road which I've never seen before', and she was distressed.

“I came early evening and I saw the cars and realised something tragic had happened.

"It's a serene, quiet road, but there was over a dozen cars here. It's quite disturbing, but any tragedy like this has a bearing on how you feel.”

Henry Moore

Victims were a 'friendly family'

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said.

“It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Henry Moore

Armed police on the scene

Armed police have been pictured on Ashlyn Close, Bushey, where three women were murdered last night. 

Henry Moore

Local church pays tribute

 A church in Bushey, where three women were killed last night, has paid tribute to the victims.

A statement shared on Facebook read: "It is with deep sadness that the people of Bushey mourn the tragic loss of three members of our community.

"This has made the national news and attention will be focused on where we live. Both the Parish Church of St James on the High Street of Bushey and St Pauls on Bushey Hall Road are open for people to offer prayers and light a candle for those who have died, the family of the victims and those helping with this terrible crime. We also remember the perportrator who committed this act, that he may come forward to the police.

"Rest Eternal Grant To Them Oh Lord, And Light Perpetual Shine Upon Them. Amen."

Henry Moore

Locals 'petrified' suspect is still on the loose

Councillor Laurence Brass has said locals are "petrified" as police continue their hunt for Kyle Clifford.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said: “We are all petrified that he is still out there. This just did not happen in Bushey, it’s a very upper middle class leafy area.

“We just can’t fathom how these things can have taken place here.

“The air ambulance landed in a park near my garden, it’s been pandemonium and the police aren’t saying much.”

Henry Moore

Suspect Kyle Clifford believed to be 'armed with crossbow'

The man wanted in connection with the triple murder in Bushey "may still be in possession of a weapon", Hertfordshire Police said.

Police have urged the public not to approach Kyle Clifford and to report any sightings to the police immediately.

They have asked anyone with information regarding Kyle Clifford to contact them immediately at 999.

Henry Moore

Helicopter spotted at the scene

LBC's Henry Riley has shared footage of a helicopter flying over the scene of the triple murder.

Henry Moore

'Everyone is really shaken up'

Local residents were left 'really shaken up' as police descended on Bushey, Hertfordshire following last night's triple murder.

One person said: "It’s on my road Ashlyn Close. It’s cordoned off. There were 11 police cars, an armed response unit, 4 ambulances and a fire engine.

“We’re not allowed to park on our driveway and have had to park round the corner. Whatever happened, it’s really bad and everyone is shaken up.” 

Henry Moore

