Tributes paid as crypto firm boss Tiantian Kullander dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 30

Tiantian, or TT, died in his sleep aged just 30, a statement from his company confirmed. Picture: Amber Group

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after the ‘unexpected’ death of Crypto company founder Tiantian Kullander at the age of just 30.

Mr Kullander, a co-founder of Hong-Kong based firm Amber Group, died in his sleep on November 23.

Tiantian, known as TT, founded the firm in 2017 with a group of financial backers including former Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley workers.

He was named on the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

His start-up was valued at $3bn earlier this year.

The firm posted a statement on its website saying he died ‘unexpectedly in his sleep’.

The firm shared news of his death in a statement on their website. Picture: Amber Group

The statement reads: “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 23, 2022.

“Tiantian (or “TT”, as he was lovingly known) was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success.

“He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.

“TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities.

“Besides co-founding Amber and building it into a multi-billion fintech unicorn, TT sat on the Board of Fnatic (one of the world’s most successful e-sports organizations) and founded KeeperDAO (the first on-chain liquidity underwriter) before giving it back to its community.

“We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream.

“TT was a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He is survived by his wife and their beloved son. We kindly request that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The company has over 300 employees in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver.

Kullander is survived by his wife and son.