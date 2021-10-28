Cumbria: Flooded roads and swollen rivers with more rain still to come

By Daisy Stephens

Cumbria has experienced flooding overnight after being deluged by heavy rain, with more forecast over the coming hours.

Burneside resident Karen Stewart told LBC it was normal for roads to be closed due to flooding, and said that floods often result in "raw sewage" coming up through the drains.

She said the flood barriers "mean nothing at all", saying the water would "still get in".

She added that, whilst the water level had gone down overnight, more rain - as is forecast - would cause even more floods.

Entire jetties were submerged on Bowness-on-Windermere.

Photos shared on social media show entire roads blocked off by floodwater, with police and other organisations advising motorists to avoid affected areas.

Police said this road near Grasmere was completely unpassable. Picture: South Lakes Police

Cumbria has seen a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.

The Met Office said 332mm of rain had fallen in Honister Pass over the past 32 hours.

Seathwaite saw 271mm over the same period, whilst Thirlmere saw 145mm.

In a tweet, the Met Office warned of more flooding and advised people to stay aware.

#Flooding continues to cause disruption in parts of #Cumbria this morning with an amber Met Office #rain warning in force 🌧️



Please check the @EnvAgency for the latest flood warnings across England



Here's a look at the latest #rainfall totals 👇



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eJxFainub6 — Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2021

Stuart Mounsey, flood risk manager for the Environment Agency in Cumbria, advised people on how to stay safe.

"We've had over 12 inches of rain in the Central Lake District over the last 24 hours," he said, speaking from Keswick in a video posted to social media.

He said there were 16 flood alerts and 9 flood warnings across Cumbria, and urged people to "be prepared and ready to act".

"We would also urge people to stay safe by not driving through floodwater and also keeping away from the rivers," he added.