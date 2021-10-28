Andrew Castle 1pm - 4pm
Cumbria: Flooded roads and swollen rivers with more rain still to come
28 October 2021, 12:28 | Updated: 28 October 2021, 12:56
Cumbria has experienced flooding overnight after being deluged by heavy rain, with more forecast over the coming hours.
Burneside resident Karen Stewart told LBC it was normal for roads to be closed due to flooding, and said that floods often result in "raw sewage" coming up through the drains.
She said the flood barriers "mean nothing at all", saying the water would "still get in".
She added that, whilst the water level had gone down overnight, more rain - as is forecast - would cause even more floods.
Entire jetties were submerged on Bowness-on-Windermere.
Photos shared on social media show entire roads blocked off by floodwater, with police and other organisations advising motorists to avoid affected areas.
#A592 #Windermere #Flooding— Cumbria Road Watch (@CumbriaRdWatch) October 27, 2021
A592 Rayrigg Road (Windermere) affecting by flooding. Road reported as only just passable. Thanks to Jennie for the update. #CumbriaRoads
P: 16:50 hrs, 27th Oct.@BBC_Cumbria @LakesTravel @StagecoachCNL @CumbriaCrack @JakeColley22 @gazettenewsdesk pic.twitter.com/DRGilaHnjQ
Cumbria has seen a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.
The Met Office said 332mm of rain had fallen in Honister Pass over the past 32 hours.
Seathwaite saw 271mm over the same period, whilst Thirlmere saw 145mm.
In a tweet, the Met Office warned of more flooding and advised people to stay aware.
#Flooding continues to cause disruption in parts of #Cumbria this morning with an amber Met Office #rain warning in force 🌧️— Met Office (@metoffice) October 28, 2021
Please check the @EnvAgency for the latest flood warnings across England
Here's a look at the latest #rainfall totals 👇
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/eJxFainub6
Stuart Mounsey, flood risk manager for the Environment Agency in Cumbria, advised people on how to stay safe.
"We've had over 12 inches of rain in the Central Lake District over the last 24 hours," he said, speaking from Keswick in a video posted to social media.
He said there were 16 flood alerts and 9 flood warnings across Cumbria, and urged people to "be prepared and ready to act".
"We would also urge people to stay safe by not driving through floodwater and also keeping away from the rivers," he added.
Here's our flood risk manager for Cumbria with the latest weather situation for today.— Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) October 28, 2021
Would you know what to do in a flood?
Keep up to date with the latest & sign up to flood warnings in your area now - https://t.co/BuDed81xuI#Cumbria #Flood #FloodAware #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/RmTWLqK5vt