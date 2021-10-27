Met Office warns of deadly flood risk and 'unbelievable' rain set to lash parts of UK

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in the north west of England. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Met Office has warned of a potentially deadly flood risk to homes and businesses in the north-west of England and southern Scotland from today due to 'unbelievable' heavy rain.

The weather forecaster has issued an amber weather warning for the north-west of England, which could see 250mm of rain locally.

The warning is in place for a total of 36 hours - with disruption expected from 3pm today through to midnight on Thursday.

Senior Met Office Meteorologist Marco Petagna posted online: "An amber rain warning issued by Met Office for Cumbria next 36hrs or so.

"An unbelievable 250mm of rain possible locally!"

Persistent, heavy rain will continue through Wednesday, overnight and for much of Thursday, the Met Office warned.

100 to 150 mm of rain is likely to accumulate quite widely through this period, with 200 to 250 mm falling over prone fells, mainly across the west of the warning area.

The north-west of England and Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and the Scottish Borders, have all been issued with the amber warning.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️



Heavy rain across Cumbria

Wednesday 1500 – Thursday 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/CpVFGZ46Rl — Met Office (@metoffice) October 27, 2021

Rain is set to become more showery and less persistent on Thursday night - and perhaps Friday morning, where a separate yellow warning has been issued.

Weather experts warned that homes and businesses could flood, along with damage to some buildings.

They have warned of a "danger to life" from the fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and delays or cancellations to travel services.

Some communities could even be cut off by flooded roads, with power cuts also possible.

Three flood warnings have been issued by the Government, one at Keswick Campsite, the second at the River Greta at Keswick, Keswick Campsite, and the Rugby Club and Quinta, and the third at the River Rothay at Grasmere, White Bridge and Stock Lane.

Flood warnings are the highest alert issued by the Government and mean that flooding is expected.

Fifteen flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - have also been issued.

You can check for flooding near you using the Government's website.