Man and girl, 14, die in house fire in Cumbria as neighbours evacuated

22 May 2022, 19:48

The fatal fire broke out at a house in Distington.
The fatal fire broke out at a house in Distington. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl have both tragically died in a house fire in Cumbria.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Distington, south of Workington, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man and the teenager, both from the area, tragically died at the scene.

Neighbours had to be evacuated from nearby properties as firefighters tackled the blaze which broke out just before 5am.

There have been no further reported injuries and police and the fire service have launched an investigation.

Cumbria Police said in a statement: "Two people have died following a house fire in Distington.

"Police were called at 4.47am today with a report of a house fire at Toll Bar Houses.

"A 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, both from Distington, died at the scene of the fire.

"Police and Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service are working together to investigate the potential cause of the fire."

Surrounding roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Emergency services remained at the scene this afternoon, where a cordon blocked access to the terraced street.

One local resident from a nearby cul-de-sac told The Mirror: "It's all very raw.

"It's tragic and it will affect the whole street."

