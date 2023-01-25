The Spice was right: Son of widow's husband 'seen in curry house's promo video nine years after death' says it's not him

25 January 2023, 14:45 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 14:52

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage
The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A widow who believes she saw her late husband in a newly filmed curry house promo video is wrong, her stepson says.

Lucy Watson claims to have spotted her late husband in the clip for Spice Cottage and has said she's in "no doubt" the man in the video is her husband Harry Doherty, who passed away in 2014.

She believes she can see him eating with his son, Alex, in the Facebook video and commented on it to say the footage must have been old if he was in it.

However, it sparked jokes and conspiracy theories as social media users speculated over whether he had disappeared, only to resurface at the restaurant, and drew parallels to the "Canoe Man" saga.

But now Alex has come forward to say he is not in the clip, and neither is her late husband.

"No-way. It's not my dad and it's not me. She's got it wrong," he told MailOnline.

"You can see from the comments [on Facebook] that people are really intrigued about it. They really want to know the answers. The answer is that it's not my dad - that's it."

She had commented on Spice Cottage's Facebook page to say: "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"

The restaurant, in Westbourne, West Sussex, has acknowledged Ms Watson's comments, but insists the footage of diners tucking into their meals was shot in the week commencing January 9 - days after the restaurant was refurbished.

Spice Cottage's manager Bodrul Islam hit back and said: "I am writing on behalf of Spice Cottage as one of the managers.

"In regards to the incident regarding the Lucy Watson comment and her interview, we would like to clarify some misunderstandings.

"I run the social media side of the business and recorded a promotional video to portray our new wooden tables and interior refurbishment."

The restaurant claims the footage was filmed early January
The restaurant claims the footage was filmed early January. Picture: Facebook/Google Maps

He continued: "The refurbishment was completed in early January 2023 and the promotional video highlights these changes. All videos used in the video were recorded w/c 9th January 2023.

"Before January 2023, all of our tables were covered by white and red cloths, henceforth it is evident this footage is recent."

Read More: Widow who spotted late husband in restaurant promo filmed last week insists there's 'no doubt' the man featured is him

He added: "This is a very unusual situation and we hope this clarifies any confusion."

Ms Watson said she noticed that one of the customers bore marked resemblance to her late husband - despite the fact he died nine years ago.

New year, new mood! ✨ For the last few weeks, we’ve been working hard to make our dining experience even more...

Posted by Spice Cottage on Monday, January 16, 2023
Lucy Watson insists the footage features her husband, who died nine years ago
Lucy Watson insists the footage features her husband, who died nine years ago. Picture: Facebook

The mystery became even more engrossing when Spice Cottage replied before Mr Islam's statement to say: "Hi Lucy, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week."

But Ms Watson said: "The moment I saw the thing I thought "Oh my God – that's Harry."

"It was so instant. I didn't even have to think. He'd be eating a chicken korma because that's all he ever ate."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Ms Watson dismissed "ridiculous conspiracy theories", adding that the comment made by the restaurant was obviously to defend the use of old footage in a bid "to generate customers".

"I just thought 'That's an old video'. I posted asking how old the footage was," added Ms Watson.

"I was only asking out of interest – then it all went crazy.

"It annoyed me when they sent a message back saying it was filmed last week. It can't have been."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Julian sands

'I know in my heart that he's gone': Julian Sands' brother fears actor will not be found alive

Two people take down the diptych of Ecce Homo

Spanish museum returns two paintings looted by Nazis to Poland

Breaking
A double killer who sought asylum in the UK has been jailed for life for murdering a man during an argument over an e-scooter.

Double killer Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai sentenced to life for murdering man in e-scooter dispute

A French Leclerc main battle tank shoots during an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania

French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania

A mother locked herself in a bedroom and stabbed her son, 5, to death before taking her own life, an inquest heard.

Mum, 37, locked herself in bedroom before stabbing son to death then taking her own life

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to do whatever the force can to ensure the coronation goes without a hitch

Met Police will do 'everything we can' to protect King's coronation after LBC reveals risk of eco protest

Conor McGregor

MMA fighter Conor McGregor investigated for assault in Ibiza

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was convicted on Monday of the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts

Killer Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life as it emerges he 'chatted up girls at school while posing as boy, 14'

Elle Edward's heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral as mourners pay tribute to the beautician

Elle Edwards heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral after she was shot dead on Christmas Eve

Unions are set to strike during half term at ski resorts in France

French unions target half-term holidays as they announce 'unlimited' strikes at ski resorts

Russian army T-90M tanks roll into position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands with German soldiers beside a Leopard 2 main battle tank during a training exercise in Ostenholz in October

Germany confirms plans to give Ukraine tanks to fight off Russian invaders

Sir Keir Starmer challenged Rishi Sunak over the tax row at today's PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer blasts Sunak as ‘too weak’ to sack Zahawi over tax affairs at fiery PMQs

Jeremy Renner suffered massive injuries in the incident

Hero Jeremy Renner was crushed by 14,000lbs snowplow while trying to save nephew, sheriff’s report says

The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'There is no justice!': Ranting Andrew Tate bemoans Romanian judicial system as he's handed to police for questioning

St Paul's Cathedral and car covered in snow

Met Office 'snow bomb' weather forecast: Is snow coming to the UK?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Mark Rowley spoke in the wake of the David Carrick case

Met chief says two or three officers will face charges for months in 'painful truth' for scandal-hit force
The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

The saaga continues! 'We refurbished two weeks ago': Curry house hits back at widow over video promo row
A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, in 2011

Germany set to approve sending tanks to battle Russian invaders in Ukraine

Members of the GMB Union are walking out in a dispute over pay.

'Robots are treated better': Amazon workers walk out in first UK strike over 50p pay rise

Tyson is being sued by a woman who claims he raped her in a limo

Mike Tyson sued by woman who claims he raped her in his limousine after he invited her to party
Man on Mars?: NASA's plans for rocket to get humans to the red planet in 45 days - cutting down a seven month trip

Man on Mars: NASA's plans for rocket to get humans to the red planet in 45 days - cutting down a seven month trip
London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Bus strike dates for 2023 revealed

Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment

Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’

Berlin Airport

Berlin Airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Outlook is down for thousands

Microsoft Teams and Outlook down for thousands as company investigates 'networking issue'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’
‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit