Cyclist squirts red spray as he fights off gang of would-be robbers trying to steal £5,000 e-bike

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a cyclists bravely fights back against a gang of motorcyclists who were trying to steal his £5,000 e-bike.

Cyclist Rafal Kalinowski, 59, was pushed him over as he rode along Bromford Lane in West Bromwich.

The TikTok clip shows Polish national Mr Kalinowski, who has lived in Britain for a decade, being stopped by two would-be robbers in balaclavas who block his path.

They then push him to the ground, but Mr Kalinowski pulls out a ‘self-defence spray’ and douses the suspects with red liquid.

The cyclist sprays the 'self defence spray' at his assailants. Picture: TikTok

The spray, described as a ‘criminal identifier’ spray -covers the faces, bodies and clothes of assailants so they can be easily identified by police. It also allows victims the time and space to get away.

In the clip, the men flee the scene, apparently giving up after being sprayed.

Mr Kalinowski told The Telegraph: ““I had bought the spray three years ago and had almost forgotten that I had it - but I just used it when I fell to the ground.

“I started swearing in Polish and I think that probably took them by surprise and startled them to be honest.”

Police said they had subsequently made four arrests.

On Friday, a spokesman from West Midlands Police said: “Last night, officers were patrolling the Wednesbury area when they received reports of four men loading a bike into a taxi.

“We quickly responded and arrested the four occupants and recovered the bike which is believed to be stolen.

“Two 20-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell have been arrested in connection with the recent incidents and remain in custody for questioning.”