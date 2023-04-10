Dad of British-Israeli sisters shot dead in West Bank pays tribute to 'beautiful angels' at funeral as mum fights for life

The father of two British-Israeli sisters who were shot dead in West Bank paid tribute to his "beautiful angels" in an emotional address at their funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

The father of two British-Israeli sisters who were killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank paid tribute to his "beautiful angels" in an emotional address at their funeral.

Rina and Maya Dee, aged 15 and 20, who moved with their family from the UK to Israel in 2014, were shot dead in an attack on their car near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Friday, as violence intensified in the country.

The car that the victims were travelling crashed after being shot at, before the gunmen continued shooting at close range, Israeli media reported.

Mr Dee was in a separate car during the attack, while their mother Lucianne, 45, who was with her daughters, was seriously injured and remains in a coma.

Speaking at the service at a cemetery in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion on the West Bank, Rabbi Dee, who has three other children, asked: "How will I explain to Lucy what has happened to our two precious gifts?"

Read more: King Charles Coronation plans unveiled including procession route, regalia and a break from tradition

Read more: London boroughs could get in-out referenda on ULEZ zone under Tory mayoral hopeful

Paying tribute to Maya, Mr Dee said: "You were always an angel and now you will always be our guardian angel."

He added: "You wanted to sign up for another year of national service, where you could really make a difference. But mummy and I wanted you to start your studies and maybe meet a special boy.

"But you insisted that girls like you always do two years of volunteering so we waited to see what and where this would be."

Relatives react during the funeral of British-Israeli sisters Rina and Maya Dee at the Kfar Etzion settlement cemetery in the occupied West Bank, on April 9, 2023. Picture: Getty

Addressing Rina, whom he called "beautiful and darling" he said: "You were such a great student. Such a great friend."

"You dreamt of travelling the world, now you are travelling to heaven."

The bodies of the two girls were brought out together, with one draped in blue cloth and the other in black - both of which were embroidered with a star of David.

Mourners at the funeral on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Mr Dee, embraced his daughter's bodies while mourners sang songs of grief at the service, the BBC reported.

The attack came amid a surge in Israeli-Palestinian tensions and violence.

After news of the girls' deaths emerged, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the family in a statement on Twitter "on behalf of all the citizens of Israel".

He added: "We all send our condolences and strength to this dear family in this moment of great sorrow."

Mourners reportedly sang songs of grief during the service. Picture: Getty

Mr Dee was formerly the senior rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire and before that was an assistant rabbi in Hendon, North London, before moving with to Israel with his family in 2014.

In a statement shared with the Telegraph on Saturday, he said the family was "saddened" by “current political situation in Israel”.

“Some people think that a religious government will suppress minority rights and become totalitarian,” he said.

“But this is not a risk in Israel as religious Jews simply believe in balancing love and justice. For our part, we have felt a warm hug of love from Jews in Israel and beyond and we are confident that justice will be done.”

Read more: Girl, 15, who died in blaze at block of flats in East London named as Tiffany Regis

Read more: Londoner on track to complete epic run across US for charity following mother's death from cancer

On the day of the attack, an Italian tourist, Alessandro Parini, 36, was killed and five other Italian and British nationals were wounded when a car rammed into a group the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv.

Italian president Giorgia Meloni’s office expressed sympathy for the family of Mr Parini and “solidarity with Israel for the vile attack”.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual.

"The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.”