Dad’s pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughters, 1 & 3, & wife killed in Nottingham fire, calling it a ‘cruel crime'

Police have launched a murder investigation and continue to question a 31-year-old man who was arrested after the incident. Picture: Alamy / Police

By Chris Samuel

A heartbroken husband has paid moving tribute to his wife and two daughters who died after a "deliberate" fire at a flat in Nottingham.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Naeemah, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three, died after the blaze at the first-floor flat on Sunday.

Police have launched a murder investigation and continue to question a 31-year-old man who was arrested after the incident.

Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, has now offered an emotional tribute to wife and their two children.

He said: "It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.

"It is therefore inconceivable to think who might have committed this cruel crime against my family.

“We thank the Ahmadi Muslim community in Nottinghamshire, the Gambian community, the local neighbours and all those well-wishers for their continuous support in this difficult time.

“I and my in-laws are left without any daughters, grandchildren and nieces. I will deeply miss my family.”

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three. Picture: Family handout

Mr Drammeh had raced back from the United States after the fire ripped through the family's Clifton home.

His children were taken to the hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

His wife Fatoumatta was put on a life support machine but died on Tuesday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police said a joint investigation with the fire service found that the fire was started deliberately.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far to aid our ongoing investigation.

Police outside the scene of the fire in Clifton, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

“This is very much an active investigation though, so I’d ask anyone who has any footage from the surrounding area they haven’t sent to us yet or has any information that could assist our inquiries, to please get in touch.

“No words can describe the pain the family of the victims are all feeling right now and we are doing everything possible to get them the justice they deserve.

“Every piece of evidence we can gather will get us closer to achieving that goal – so please get in touch with us if you know anything or were in or around Fairisle Close between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday morning.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 0110_20112022.