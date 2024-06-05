100 firefighters rush to huge blaze in block of flats in east London, as people urged to stay away

Around 100 firefighters have been called in to put a huge building fire in an east London block of flats.

The fire broke out on Dalston Lane in Hackney on Wednesday afternoon, with video from the scene showing a large plume of smoke rising up.

The London Fire Brigade said that 15 fire engines were sent to the scene.

They said in a statement: "Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a building fire on Dalston Lane in Hackney.

"Please keep windows and doors shut due to smoke and avoid the area whilst we work to extinguish the fire.

"More information soon."

Firefighters did not provide any information on whether anyone had been hurt.