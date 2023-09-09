Breaking News

Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in Chiswick after four days on the run

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested in Chiswick after four days on the run.

Officers apprehended Khalife just before 11pm today in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody.

It comes after the Met said there had been several confirmed sightings of him in the area overnight.

The 21-year-old, who is accused of terror offences and spying, fled Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning. LBC was told the escape could have been an inside job.

The Met offered £20,000 for information as they raced to catch him, with detectives receiving more than 100 calls.

The force thanked the public for their support throughout the manhunt.

