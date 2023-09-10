Breaking News

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth

Khalife has been charged after breaking out of prison. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Emma Soteriou

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth.

Khalife, 21, is charged with escaping custody on September 6 while on remand at Wandsworth pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He was arrested on a towpath near Rowdell Road, Northolt on Saturday, following a policing operation led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Undercover police pulled the ex-soldier off a bicycle and wrestled him to the floor just before 11am.

A plain-clothes officer shouted “Don’t move or we’ll shoot” after catching the 21-year-old, who responded by laughing and winking at passers-by, according to the Sun.

He had been riding the bicycle on a canal towpath around ten miles away from HMP Wandsworth in Greenford.

Dressed in a t-shirt, shorts and trainers, Khalife also had with him a sleeping bag, change of clothes, bottle of water and a cool bag appearing to contain food.

This story is being updated