Terror suspect Daniel Khalife charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth
10 September 2023, 13:31 | Updated: 10 September 2023, 13:43
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth.
Khalife, 21, is charged with escaping custody on September 6 while on remand at Wandsworth pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was arrested on a towpath near Rowdell Road, Northolt on Saturday, following a policing operation led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.
Undercover police pulled the ex-soldier off a bicycle and wrestled him to the floor just before 11am.
A plain-clothes officer shouted “Don’t move or we’ll shoot” after catching the 21-year-old, who responded by laughing and winking at passers-by, according to the Sun.
He had been riding the bicycle on a canal towpath around ten miles away from HMP Wandsworth in Greenford.
Dressed in a t-shirt, shorts and trainers, Khalife also had with him a sleeping bag, change of clothes, bottle of water and a cool bag appearing to contain food.
