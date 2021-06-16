Daniel Morgan's brother tells LBC he feels 'vindicated' after Met Police corruption report

16 June 2021, 13:34

Alastair Morgan has told LBC he feels "vindicated" after a bombshell report into Metropolitan Police corruption
Alastair Morgan has told LBC he feels "vindicated" after a bombshell report into Metropolitan Police corruption.
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The brother of murdered private investigator Daniel Morgan has told LBC he feels "vindicated" after a bombshell report into Metropolitan Police corruption was finally released.

Alastair Morgan said the 1,251-page report by an independent panel, set up in 2013, confirmed what he has "known for many, many years - that the first investigation was corrupted".

It found the police were "concealing or denying failings for the sake of the organisation's public image" when investigating his brother's murder in 1987.

He recalled when he first set out to "expose the corruption that's been taking place" after the first investigation, which the report found was littered with "very significant failings".

He later discovered that a successful prosecution would now be "most unlikely" due to the failures.

Mr Morgan also accused police forces of having a "culture of impunity" when it comes to wrongdoing.

An independent panel found there was "a form of institutional corruption" in the Metropolitan Police
An independent panel found there was "a form of institutional corruption" in the Metropolitan Police.

Asked about the barriers he faced when trying to expose wrongdoing in the police, Mr Morgan described a series of Met Commissioners who engaged in "suboptimal behaviour" and newspapers which were "not interested" in listening to his concerns.

Of current Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, he said she was "just the latest example of the kind of behaviour that has been going on for years" but stopped short of calling for her resignation.

Alastair Morgan accused Dame Cressida Dick of
Alastair Morgan accused Dame Cressida Dick of. Picture: PA Images

Dame Cressida, reacting to the report, said: "I would like to acknowledge, both personally and on behalf of the Met, the extraordinary resilience and determination of Daniel Morgan's family in their pursuit of the truth and for the conviction of those responsible for his murder.

"It is a matter of great regret that no one has been brought to justice and that our mistakes have compounded the pain suffered by Daniel's family. For that I apologise again now.

"I have been personally determined that the Met provided the Panel with the fullest level of co-operation in an open and transparent manner, with complete integrity at all times.

"I recognise this is a powerful and wide-ranging report. We will take the necessary time to consider it and the associated recommendations in their entirety."

Home Secretary Priti Patel has labelled the findings "deeply alarming" and said it was "devastating that 34 years after he was murdered, nobody has been brought to justice".

