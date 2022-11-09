Uncle who abducted and murdered his teenage niece and refuses to reveal where he dumped her body given parole hearing

Danielle Jones (L), Stuart Campbell (R) and her parents. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A killer uncle who abducted and murdered his niece - and refuses to divulge the whereabouts of her body - has made a bid for freedom.

Stuart Campbell was jailed for life in 2002 for killing 15-year-old Danielle Jones, with a recommendation he should serve at least 20 years.

The teenager was last seen leaving the family home in Essex on June 6, 2001, to go to school.

Ms Jones' mother said in 2019 that she did not want Campbell released if he did not reveal where he had left her daughter's corpse.

But the Parole Board confirmed the fiend, now 64, has been granted a parole hearing early next year. Parole officers said any decision on releasing Campbell would be based on whether they think he is a risk to the public.

Danielle Jones' parents pictured in 2002. Picture: Alamy

If successful, Campbell could be back on the streets just weeks later even though he has never revealed where her body is.

A spokesperson for the board said: "Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

Killer Stuart Campbell. Picture: Alamy

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

No date for a hearing has been set, but it is thought unlikely it would take place before next year.

Five years ago police officers dug up some garages near the home where Danielle's killer once lived, believing her body may have been buried there.

But after a five-day search, no trace of her was found.

Essex Police said at the time: "Sadly we have been unable to end the pain they [Ms Jones' family] have continued to experience and we are no closer to knowing where Danielle is."