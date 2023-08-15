Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent dies aged 36 after long health battle

15 August 2023, 19:08

Darren Kent has died
Darren Kent has died. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent has died aged 36 after a long health battle.

Darren Kent was best known for playing Goatherd in a 2014 episode of Game of Thrones as well as appearing in episodes of EastEnders.

He worked alongside Hollywood stars such as Dominic West and Sean Bean and won the Best Actor Award at the Van D’or Awards for his role in Sunnyboy.

Kent suffered with osteoporosis, arthritis and an extremely rare skin disorder in his early career.

His agency Carey Dodd Associates announced his death on Twitter, saying: "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. 

"His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend."

Darren Kent
Darren Kent. Picture: Facebook

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with director Jane Gull saying: "What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx"

Theatre actor Lee Mead - who starred in Kent's film Mein Freund - said: "Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. 

"A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news."

Kent with the Game of Thrones cast
Kent with the Game of Thrones cast. Picture: Facebook

Screenwriter Ben Trebilcook wrote: "Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday.

"Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me.

"A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed."

Kent worked alongside several famous faces such as Dominic West and Sean Bean
Kent worked alongside several famous faces such as Dominic West and Sean Bean. Picture: Facebook

Gogglebox star Sandi Bogle added: "My heart is broken my long time amazing wonderful great friend Darren Kent has passed away my condolences to his family.

"May he rest in peace he is one of Gods beautiful Angels he will be truly missed."

