Daughter-in-law of woman who baked Christmas cake that killed three people is arrested

6 January 2025, 09:05

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake
Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The daughter-in-law of a woman who baked a Christmas cake that left three of her relatives dead has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Deise Moura was arrested yesterday at her home in southern Brazil.

Her mother-in-law Zeli Dos Anjos made a traditional Brazilian Christmas cake - but after it was served at a family meal her two sisters and her niece died.

They were taken ill at a party at Torres near Porto Alegre on December 23.

Zeli is still in hospital fighting for life.

Her two sisters Maida da Silva, 58, and Neuza Dos Anjos, 65, both died along with Neuza’s daughter Tatiana Dos Santos, 43. Zeli’s great nephew, 10, was also taken ill.

Maida’s husband tried the cake and immediately fell ill. Neuza’s husband didn’t eat any of it.

A police spokesman said: “The woman was arrested for triple homicide and a triple attempted homicide.

“She was taken initially to a police station at Canoas, then to Torres police station and is now in the women’s jail in the city, at this moment we cannot say anything else.”

Provisional reports revealed arsenic was found in the blood of the victims.

According to reports, members of the group complained the cake tasted ‘bitter and peppery’ after eating it, and within minutes they were all vomiting. Multiple ambulances were called and they were rushed to hospital.

