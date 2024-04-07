'He would have loved it': Hundreds of motorcyclists gather to take part in memorial ride for Hairy Biker Dave Myers

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of motorcyclists have gathered to take part in a memorial ride for Hairy Biker Dave Myers, following his death aged 66.

Myers, who was part of motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter Si King, died surrounded by friends and family in February.

It came after he revealed two years earlier that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

In memory of the late TV star, motorcyclists from across the country came together on Sunday to pay tribute and raise funds for cancer research.

The ride, which was organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, began in Beverley Market Place in Yorkshire and moved through various north Yorkshire towns including Scagglethorpe and Pickering before arriving in Scarborough.

TV chef Si King thanked those taking part in the memorial motorcycle ride, saying Myers "would have loved it".

A message from King was posted on the Hairy Bikers Instagram account on Sunday ahead of the ride, alongside a photo of the motorcyclists stationed at the initial meeting point.

"I hope the ride out goes well for you all," he said. "Many many thanks for remembering Dave in this way.

"He would have loved it. Dave's family, friends and I are really touched.

"Love to you all, be safe."

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers' earned himself a following alongside King with their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went.

The pair also won over viewers with their northern humour and enthusiasm.

Speaking ahead of the ride, organiser Paul Quigley said: "I think he means a great deal because he was just a normal and regular bloke who loved cooking and really enjoyed his motorbikes too.

"Everyone has a soft spot for him, for both of them really."

The ride was marshalled and local police were informed, the Facebook page for the event said.

Tributes poured in for Myers after King announced he had died earlier in the year.

In a statement, King said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news.

"Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

"My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."