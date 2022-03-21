Breaking News

Man accused of murdering Sir David Amess 'scoped out Michael Gove's home to plan attack'

21 March 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 13:37

Ali denies murdering Sir David in Essex in 2021
Ali denies murdering Sir David in Essex in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

An alleged terrorist accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess carried out "reconnaissance" as he planned attacks on other MPs including Michael Gove, the Old Bailey heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the Conservative representative for Southend West as he held a constituency surgery in October 15 last year.

Sir David, a 69-year-old father of five, had been meeting residents in a church building in Leigh-on-Sea, near Southend.

Prosecutors allege Ali took a train from his home in Kentish Town, North London, and travelled to the surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

He is accused of bringing out a large knife from his pocket and then stabbing the politician repeatedly. Sir David was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tom Little QC, prosecuting, opened the case at the Old Bailey on Monday telling jurors Ali told Sir David he wanted to talk about the Iraq War before attacking him.

"This was no spur of the moment decision. It was not the first time that he had planned an attack or a similar attack," Mr Little said.

"Indeed he bought the knife five years before for just such an attack. I told you that he was and is a committed terrorist.

"He had for a number of years been determined to carry out an act of domestic terrorism. To that end, from at least May 2019 he researched and planned potential attacks on Members of Parliament and the Houses of Parliament.

"This included specific reconnaissance trips to a constituency surgery of Mike Freer MP and to the home address of Michael Gove MP. That researching and planning is the other offence he faces, namely preparing for acts of terrorism."

Ali denies murder and one count of preparing acts of terrorism.

He appeared in the dock at the Old Bailey in London, wearing a black robe and glasses. He was flanked by three security guards.

Sir David's family were present as the hearing got under way.

The politician had simply been "doing his job, helping members of the public" when he was attacked, Mr Little said.

He told jurors that Ali "tricked his way into meeting" Sir David by pretending to be one of his constituents.

He described Ali as having "brutally murdered" the MP, which he characterised as an "assassination for terrorist purposes".

The trial, which is expected to last up to three weeks, continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

The Russian state has been blamed for hoax telephone calls to ministers

Putin blamed for hoax calls targeting British Cabinet ministers

Breaking
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared at a press conference on Monday.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: I should have been freed six years ago

Operation Grange, the investigation into Maddie's disappearance, is to be wound down later this year

Madeleine McCann case to close after 11 years and chief suspect may not be charged

A holidaymaker has been mauled to death by an eight-foot tiger shark

Holidaymaker, 56, mauled to death in terrifying Caribbean shark attack

Sabita Thanwani was found dead at student flats in central London on the weekend

Family pay tribute to 'angel' student, 19, found dead at university accommodation

Wreckage of a damaged shopping centre in Podilskyi district of Kyiv by the Russian air strikes, amid Russian invasion.

Russian strikes obliterate Kyiv shopping centre leaving at least eight dead

Footage appears to show the moment the plane nosedives and crashes

Horrifying moment plane with 132 passengers 'nosedives' into Chinese mountain

Sadiq Khan criticised the Government over Grenfell recommendations

'Not one recommendation' from Grenfell inquiry has been completed by Govt, says Mayor

Sajid Javid said Putin's actions "were those of a war criminal"

'These are the acts of a war criminal,' Sajid Javid says over Putin’s war in Ukraine

Young police recruits have been criticised

'Woke' police force recruits 'get sick when blue lights are on and bring parents to work'

Boris Johnson is said to be hoping to visit Kyiv if a plan can be worked out

Boris 'wants to visit Kyiv' as security officials 'have kittens over the idea'

Concert For Ukraine.

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran to perform at Concert For Ukraine

P&O has been condemned for its mass sacking of 800 staff.

Calls for P&O to reinstate crew as Labour demands end to 'scandalous' fire and rehire

Putin has given Ukraine hours to surrender Mariupol to "end human catastrophe".

Ukraine rejects Putin's order to surrender besieged Mariupol as fighting engulfs city

David Beckham has handed over control of his Instagram to Iryna, who is head of the regional perinatal centre and a child anaesthesiologist in Kyiv.

David Beckham hands over Instagram account to hero Ukrainian doctor

Latest News

See more Latest News

A bird flies by as the sun rises behind a tree in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany

UN chief: Don’t let Russia crisis fuel climate destruction

A refugee woman holds a baby while waiting on a bus for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, emergency personnel travel to the site of a plane crash near Wuzhou in southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China

Associated Press videographer Mstyslav Chernov reads news on his phone three days before the start of the Russian invasion in Volnovakha, Ukraine

‘The Russians were hunting us down’: Journalist’s account of fleeing Mariupol
A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia warns over oil supplies after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
A health worker in a protective suit takes a throat swab sample from a child at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, China

Shanghai Disneyland closes amid rise in coronavirus cases as Shenzhen reopens
People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping centre in Kyiv, Ukraine

EU condemns ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine but new sanctions unlikely
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

Hong Kong to lift flight bans on UK and eight other countries
Russia Ukraine War

Russia orders Ukrainians to lay down arms in besieged Mariupol
A man walks past a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Chernobyl workers replaced after marathon stint following Russian takeover

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin

Terrorist's ex-wife issues chilling warning on standing up to bullies like Putin
Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe

Boris was 'comparing the will to be free' with Brexit-Ukraine analogy, argues Ann Widdecombe
Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Covid-19 pandemic is over, Matt Hancock tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/03 | Watch again

P&O sackings a possible criminal offence

P&O sackings could be a criminal offence with an unlimited fine, says LBC's Daniel Barnett
Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'

Environment Secretary: 'I very much hope David Cameron will return to public life'
John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge

John Bolton: Putin would already be in Kyiv if Trump was in charge
Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims

Women 'discriminated against' in sport due to trans participation, ex-GB athlete claims
Boris Johnson addresses Scottish Tory Party conference

In the war of words, Boris Johnson was upstaged and out of ideas
Nick Ferrari asks if the Government will step up over refugees

Nick Ferrari Says: British people have stepped up over refugees but can the Govt?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police