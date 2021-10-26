Funeral of murdered MP Sir David Amess to be held at Westminster Cathedral

26 October 2021, 21:18

The funeral of David Amess will take place next month
The funeral of David Amess will take place next month. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The funeral of the murdered MP Sir David Amess will be held at Westminster Cathedral next month, it has been confirmed.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the leader of Roman Catholics in England and Wales, will preside over the service at 10.30am on Tuesday November 23.

The details were confirmed on Tuesday to MPs, peers and staff who attend Catholic services in Parliament.

READ MORE: Southend to get city status in honour of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson says

READ MORE: Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed

The Southend West MP was stabbed to death on Friday, October 15 while meeting constituents in a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

Last Monday, the Commons cleared its diary for MPs to offer tributes to their colleague, before a memorial service at St Margaret's Church in Westminster.

There was controversy at the time of Sir David's murder that a local priest, Father Jeffrey Woolnough, was not allowed into Belfairs Methodist Church, where the Catholic MP was dying, to administer the sacrament of the sick, which is also known as the last rites.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with Sir David's murder.

He appeared in crown court for the first time on Friday by video-link from high-security Belmarsh prison, accused of stabbing the MP to death.

The Crown Prosecution Service alleges the murder has a terrorist connection because of its "religious and ideological" motives.

The possible terror link has led Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to call for new regulations to make social media companies "less attractive" to those who could potentially become radicalised via the platforms.

Mr Wallace told the Commons Defence Committee on Tuesday that the internet was "dangerous" when in the "wrong hands".

He made the comments after committee chairman Tobias Ellwood brought up the murder of Sir David by a suspect who, he said, it was "allegedly assumed could have been self-indoctrinated by what he read on the internet".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum

Eco protesters storm London Science Museum as they vow to protest all night

Activist Steve Bray protests outside Downing Street

Govt U-turns on dumping of raw sewage in English rivers after huge backlash

The Queen will not attend COP26, Buckingham Palace confirmed

The Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after advice to rest

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been targeted by burglars, who stole £800k worth of goods from their Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary at Manchester flat'

The footage shows sewage being dumped into Langstone Harbour

Shocking drone footage shows raw sewage being pumped into sea in conservation area

Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton

Police probe multiple reports of 'injection spiking' in Brighton

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

The report warned measures being taken to reduce climate change are nowhere near enough

Global plans to avert climate change not enough to avoid 'endless suffering' - UN

Labour councillor Karen Constantine posted a clip of the comment on social media

Tories slammed over council meeting 'sweepstake' on Universal Credit

Police issued this image of a man they want to trace

Police launch CCTV appeal after man raped in Bristol city centre park

Boris Johnson has said 'urgent action' is needed from COP26

COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings

Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast

The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest

The infamous interview is reportedly set to be recreated in the Netflix drama

Martin Bashir's infamous Diana interview to be recreated in Netflix's The Crown

Joanna Lumley suggested wartime-style rationing to help solve the climate crisis

Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis

Mr Paterson repeatedly broke lobbying rules

Tory MP faces 30 day suspension from Parliament after lobbying investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists
Search craft have been dispatched

Border Force calls off search for third migrant missing off Essex coast
Dave Chappelle has been the centre of a transgender row

Dave Chappelle hits out at cancel culture and 'nonsense' transphobia accusations
The Government is determined to avoid "stifling" the pandemic recovery.

No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says
Brian Cairns has been jailed for 13 years

'Depraved' paedophile paid for children to be tortured and abused as he watched online
Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in sex-assault case
The IOPC said there has been a "sharp rise" in the number of police officers and staff facing disciplinary action over allegations they abused their position for sexual purposes.

'Sharp rise' in police facing action over claims they abused role for sexual purpose
Rishi Sunak will announce the end of the public sector pay freeze during his Budget Review on Wednesday.

Budget 2021: Millions of public sector workers to benefit as pay freeze set to be axed
Eco protesters have caused travel disruption on the M25 and on key roads in London in recent weeks.

Govt secures first nationwide injunction against 'reckless and disruptive' eco mob
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in a park in Wembley.

Met offers apology to family of sisters murdered in London park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police