Southend to get city status in honour of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson says

18 October 2021, 15:42 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 16:33

By James Morris

Boris Johnson has said Southend will be granted city status as a tribute to the late Sir David Amess.

The prime minister said the Queen had agreed to the move.

Father-of-five Sir David, who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, had long campaigned for his Essex town to be given city status.

Mr Johnson, leading emotional House of Commons tributes to Sir David this afternoon, said it was only a "short time" ago that Sir David had once again lobbied him over the issue.

And to huge cheers in the chamber, he confirmed: "I am happy to announce that Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves."

Boris Johnson confirmed Sir David Amess's long-standing campaign for Southend to get city status would be honoured
Boris Johnson confirmed Sir David Amess's long-standing campaign for Southend to get city status would be honoured. Picture: Alamy/Parliamentlive.tv

Following the Southend West MP's death, a number of MPs had called for the town to get city status in honour of Sir David's famous campaign.

Among them was deputy PM Dominic Raab, who told LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning: "It feels like a certain inevitability about this campaign.

"I think it will be a very fitting tribute if it should come to pass."

Following the announcement, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "so pleased".

"It is a fitting tribute to Sir David's hard work, it really is.

"Fitting, because David delivered for the causes he championed. He passed a bill that forced action on fuel poverty, he paved the way for better standards of fire safety and delivered protections for animal welfare."

Matt Dent, a Labour councillor for the Kursaal ward in Southend, responded to the announcement by saying: "Anyone he spoke to, he spoke to them about Southend becoming a city. He worked every topic around it. I can't think of a better tribute to the man."

Read more:

Exclusive: Iain Duncan Smith reveals chilling death threat days after killing of Sir David Amess

Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson also said of the Conservative MP, who never held a ministerial role in his four decades in the Commons: "That Sir David spent almost 40 years in this House, but not one day in ministerial office, tells everything about where his priorities lay."

The PM said the country "needs people like Sir David".

"While his death leaves a vacuum that will not and can never be filled, we will cherish his memory, we will celebrate his legacy, and we will never allow those who commit acts of evil to triumph over the democracy and the Parliament that Sir David Amess loved so much."

Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess. Picture: Getty

Nearly all House of Commons business was suspended today in order to allow MPs to pay tribute to Sir David, who had served as an MP for 38 years.

This afternoon's Commons tributes came after Sir David's devastated family visited the church where the killing happened.

A sea of tributes had been left outside Belfairs Methodist Church over the weekend, including from Mr Johnson himself.

Sir David's family members at the scene of the killing today
Sir David's family members at the scene of the killing today. Picture: Alamy

Counter-terrorism officers are quizzing a 25-year-old – understood to be Ali Harbi Ali, a British citizen – who is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

It is thought he was born in the UK after his family fled Somalia in the 1990s.

He is reportedly the son of a former adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, with other relatives apparently having been in diplomatic or advisory roles for the country's government.

The Times said his father, Harbi Ali Kullane, had confirmed his son had been arrested.

According to unconfirmed reports, Ali went to secondary school in Croydon and is claimed to have trained as an NHS doctor after studying at medical school.

The Met Police said the early investigation revealed a "potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism".

But it is understood the suspect was not, and had not previously been, a subject of interest (SOI) for the security services.

MI5 investigates around 3,000 SOIs and has about 600 live investigations at any one time. There are also around 40,000 "closed" SOIs: those who have been looked into previously. Significant numbers of SOIs are overseas.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life

Breaking
Goto Energy has collapsed.

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to go bust as gas prices spiral

David Nash

'Caring and charismatic' law student dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment

Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire over the country's Covid passport mandate.

Analysis: Scottish Covid passports decried as 'illiberal' and a 'shambles'

Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT

Menopause awareness: Timpson to cover cost of employees' hormone replacement therapy

Breaking
England will have to play a game behind closed doors

England to play behind closed doors and fined 100,000 euros over Wembley Euro 2020 clashes

Exclusive
IDS was sent a death threat in the post

Iain Duncan Smith reveals chilling death threat days after killing of Sir David Amess

The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

ULEZ: Where will it apply and is your car exempt?

Colin Powell has died aged 84.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid-19

Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery on Friday

Politicians must not be ‘cowed’ by those who ‘spread hate’, Downing Street says

Members of Sir David's family attended the scene today

Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed

Earthshot 2021

Revealed: List of winners awarded £1million by Duke of Cambridge for Earthshot Prize 2021

The Home Secretary said a "spectrum" of measures was being considered

Police could guard surgeries with airport-style security, says Home Secretary

MP Chris Bryant said levels of abuse in British politics have risen in recent years

Man arrested over death threat to MP Chris Bryant one day after David Amess killing

Around 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks.

'Wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma approved for use by NHS

Sala died in a plane crash in 2019

Trial begins for man who allegedly organised footballer Emiliano Sala's flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will lead the tributes for Sir David Amess this afternoon

PM to lead Commons tributes to Sir David Amess as family urges 'set aside hatred'
Scottish authorities will be ensuring businesses comply with the vaccine mandate.

Scottish authorities begin legally enforcing Covid passports for clubs and large events
People have missed their flights because of the issues at Stansted.

Stansted Airport: Huge queues and flights missed amid baggage system 'chaos'
Justin McLaughlin was killed at a train station in Glasgow.

Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow
The family of Sir David Amess have issued an emotional tribute.

'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute
Andrew Rosindell, who represents Romford, was speaking after Sir David Amess was killed in his nearby constituency of Southend West

Sir David Amess: MP says often 'nothing is done' when abuse reported to police
Suffolk Police have arrested four men following the incident.

Four men arrested over man's death after 'fight' at Suffolk lorry park
Pte Watson-Pickering died on Friday

Soldier, 23, who died during Salisbury army exercise is named
Millionaire Robert Durst is believed to have killed three people.

Millionaire murderer on ventilator with Covid days after sentencing
The officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned

Trainee Met Police officer who lied about knowing criminals is caught meeting them

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess
Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'

Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'
Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police