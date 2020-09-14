Breaking News

David Cameron expresses 'misgivings' over Boris Johnson's controversial Brexit bill

14 September 2020, 08:49 | Updated: 14 September 2020, 08:53

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Megan White

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has expressed "misgivings" over Boris Johnson's controversial new Brexit bill.

The bill, which returns to the Commons on Monday, has garnered growing criticism after it was revealed it could break international law.

The former Conservative leader said: "Passing an Act of Parliament and then going on to break an international treaty obligation is the very, very last thing you should contemplate.

"It should be an absolute final resort.

"So, I do have misgivings about what's being proposed."

He added: "But, I would just make this point.

"So far what's happened is the Government has proposed a law that it might pass, or might not pass, or might use, or might not use depending on whether ... certain circumstances do, or do not appear.

Mr Cameron added: "And, of course, the bigger picture here is that we are in a vital negotiation with the European Union to get a deal and I think we have to keep that context, that big prize in mind.

"And that's why I have perhaps held back from saying more up to now."

Outrage at the Bill has come from across the political spectrum, including from Conservative former prime ministers Theresa May, Sir John Major and Lord Howard.

Sir John and fellow former PM Tony Blair united to urge MPs to reject the "shaming" legislation, saying it imperils the Irish peace process, trade negotiations and the UK's integrity.

"It raises questions that go far beyond the impact on Ireland, the peace process and negotiations for a trade deal - crucial though they are. It questions the very integrity of our nation," they wrote in the Sunday Times.

Despite Mr Johnson's attempts to drum up support, Tory rebels suggested their numbers were growing and opinions were only hardened by Mr Johnson's increased rhetoric.

The Prime Minister, with a large Commons majority, should win an expected vote of the Bill's principles during the second reading of the Bill on Monday.

But a rebellion could come later with Commons justice committee chairman Sir Bob Neill's amendment, which he said would impose a "parliamentary lock" on any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement.

Labour minister Rachel Reeves said the party would "need to look at the detail" of Sir Bob's amendment and said Labour MPs will table amendments of their own.

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Testing in India

India reopens parliament amid soaring coronavirus figures

John Boyega

Jo Malone apologises to actor John Boyega after cutting him out of aftershave ad
Nepal Landslide

Search resumes in Nepalese villages after deadly landslide

The crowd at Donald Trump's rally

Donald Trump ignores Covid guidelines with Nevada rally

Fire damage in Oregon

Wildfire-hit state leaders focus on climate change ahead of Trump visit
Yoshihide Suga

Yoshihide Suga set to become Japanese PM after ruling party vote

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus rule of six: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures

Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures
Public has lost faith in government Covid-19 response, insists epidemiologist

Public has lost faith in government Covid-19 response, insists epidemiologist
'Mistrust in government and science' at the heart of 'vaccine hesitancy', suggests professor

'Mistrust in government and science' at the heart of 'vaccine hesitancy', suggests professor
David Lammy slates government's 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

David Lammy slates 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

Police Federation Chair: UK needs to get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations

Police Federation Chair: UK must get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London