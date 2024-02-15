David Cameron doubles down on Hitler warning to Donald Trump supporters amid transatlantic 'kiss my ass' row

David Cameron (l), and his Polish host, Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, (r) , tell reporters they are appealing to the U.S. Congress to approve aid package for Ukraine,. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

David Cameron doubled down on his plea to Republicans amid transatlantic tensions over his warning to Donald Trump supporters in the US Congress.

Lord Cameron sparked fury among Trump supporters after he compared failing to give fresh aid for Ukraine to the appeasement of Hitler.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Far-right Trump supporter in the US House of Representatives, told Lord Cameron to “kiss my ass” after the Foreign Secretary urged US legislators in a website article to clear billions in military aid.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters in The Capitol. Picture: Alamy

On a visit to Warsaw, Cameron doubled down on his plea as he reflected on Poland’s unhappy history under Soviet domination after World War II.

Speaking alongside Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski before before he heads on to the Munich Security Conference in Germany this weekend, Cameron said not only Russia but China and Iran were looking on to see if the West would stand by its promises.

“I see this as the challenge of our generation,” he said.

“Two foreign ministers standing here today - it's like two foreign ministers standing here in the 1930s where we faced a similar challenge from a similar aggressive dictator who was trying to change Europe’s boundaries by force, who was ignoring the sovereignty and inviolability of other country's borders.

“That's what we face today with Putin and the challenge is, do we have the political will to match it?”

In an article for US political website The Hill, published on Wednesday, Lord Cameron said he was dropping "all diplomatic niceties" in his appeal for the US Congress to approve new aid for Ukraine.

He wrote: "I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.

"I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Putin in 2008, when he invaded Georgia, or the uncertainty of the response in 2014, when he took Crimea and much of the Donbas – before coming back to cost us far more with his aggression in 2022.

"I want us to show the strength displayed since 2022, as the West has helped Ukrainians liberate half the territory seized by Putin, all without the loss of any Nato service personnel."

The $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan passed the Senate this week.

But pro-Trump hardliners in the House of Representatives are taking their cue from the former president, who has made clear that he does not want to allow any political victories for Joe Biden ahead of their likely election rematch in November.

Ms Taylor Greene said: "That's hilarious. David Cameron can kiss my ass."

Andy Biggs called Lord Cameron's statement "laughable" adding that he has "rich disdain for such an immature opinion."

Mike Waltz said it would be "nice" if "our British friends paid more attention to demanding that the rest of Europe contribute their fair share rather than demanding the US sign a blank check."