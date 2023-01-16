Appalling nature of David Carrick's crimes, from urinating on victims, locking them in his cupboard and torturing them

PC David Carrick. Picture: Alamy/Met Police/Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

Serving Met Policer officer David Carrick, who today admitted 49 sex offences, carried out a number of sickening sexual acts, from locking naked women in a cupboard under his stairs to branding them his "slaves".

PC David Carrick admitted 24 counts of rape against women between 2003 and 2020 in court today.

The sick officer had already pleaded guilty to 43 charges, including 20 counts of rape, in December.

Carrick, 48, who was branded "B*****d Dave by colleagues, used popular dating apps such as Tinder to meet his victims.

He then used his position to lure women and then bully them into keeping quiet about his attacks over an 18-year period, police and prosecutors said.

Carrick would flash his warrant card to convince women they could trust him and told them: "I’m a police officer, you can trust me”.

He even boasted about meeting former prime minister Boris Johnson, and would at first appear charming to lure his victims into a false sense of security.

David Carrick. Picture: Facebook

David Carrick will be sentenced in February. Picture: Social media

Among a seemingly never-ending list of appalling acts, Carrick forced women to clean his home naked while carrying out degrading acts against them.

He would cut his victims off from their friends and family, including their children, and whip them with belts.

One victim detailed how she was tortured by being locked in a tiny cupboard, while others were made to have sex with Carrick until they "fought for breath".

He would sometimes control how much food they ate and when they slept, offering as little as an apple on a given day.

Another victim told how she was attacked by Carrick after she woke up naked and covered in sick. Carrick was accused of raping her while calling himself a "dominant b*****d" at the time.

Met 'missed nine chances to stop Carrick'

David Carrick. Picture: Met Police

The Metropolitan has apologised to victims after it came out that Carrick's attacks had come to their attention over nine incidents including allegations of rape, domestic violence, and harassment between 2000 and 2021.

The force is facing increasing pressure to justify their decisions, with Number 10 warning trust in the police had been "shattered" following the news.

Brought to the attention of police a suspected nine times between 2000 and 2020, Carrick passed two rounds of vetting despite the extensive list of allegations against him.

The harassment of former girlfriends and the assault of multiple women are among the 49 counts the officer admitted to.

Included in the 49 counts Carrick has admitted to are:

24 counts of rape

9 counts of sexual assault

5 counts of assault by penetration

3 counts of coercive and controlling behaviour

3 counts of false imprisonment

2 counts of attempted rape

1 count of attempted sexual assault by penetration

1 count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

1 count of indecent assault

It comes amid a fresh wave of criticism aimed at police over “missed opportunities” to remove corrupt officers from the force.

Known to police prior to joining the force, Carrick had served in the Army prior to joining the Met in 2001 before joining the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009.

Describing the findings as “long overdue”, London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the outcome, noting the police "simply must do more".

"I am absolutely sickened and appalled by the truly abhorrent offences that David Carrick has committed,” said Khan.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said he believes hundreds of corrupt officers that should have faced the sack are still serving within the force.

The Met has already faced heavy criticism over its internal disciplinary procedures with Baroness Casey finding the system to be racist and misogynistic.