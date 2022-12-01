Families of dead women abused by mortuary monster David Fuller will get six-figure NHS payouts

1 December 2022, 19:36 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 20:00

David Fuller and his murder victims
David Fuller and his murder victims. Picture: Kent Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Relatives of the women abused by David Fuller in NHS morgues will get up to £100,000 in compensation from the health service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fuller, 68, who abused more than 100 dead women and children in NHS facilities while working as an electrician, also murdered two women in 1987.

He was jailed for life last December for his horrific crimes. His youngest victim was just 9, and his oldest was 100.

And a relative of at least one of the victims committed suicide after learning of the abuse.

Now the Maidstone and Tonbridge NHS Trust has agreed to pay out, in a compensation scheme for the families.

David Fuller
David Fuller. Picture: Kent Police

Solicitors representing 80 of the families say the average payout would be £25,000 to £30,000. A small number could get more than 100,000.

Ben Davey, senior chartered legal executive representing the families, said: "It is a national scandal that David Fuller was able to perpetuate his offences on NHS property over such a long period of time.

"The families of each of the victims have had a difficult enough time as it is grieving for the death of a loved one.

"They have then had the additional trauma on top of this of learning that their family member's corpse was abused whilst under the care of the NHS.

"I am pleased that this compensation scheme that has been agreed recognises that payments must be made to the family members, and makes appropriate provision for psychological treatment where it is reasonably required."

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust said in a statement on Thursday: "The Trust is pleased that a compensation scheme has now been agreed and approved by the Department of Health and Social Care for the families of the victims of David Fuller's mortuary crimes.

"The Trust is grateful to the families for the input they have provided into the design of the scheme.'The Trust wishes to apologise once again for the hurt Fuller's horrendous crimes have caused the families and understands that no amount of compensation can lessen the pain they have suffered as a result of his actions.

"The Trust hopes that the agreed compensation scheme will provide a fair and swift process for victims' families and ensure family members are able to access any additional support they may need."

Knell beat and strangled 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce to death and sexually assaulted them in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987.

Ms Knell was found dead at her flat while Ms Pierce, who was abducted five months later in November 1987, was found naked in a dyke in December of that year.

Read more: Boy, 12, left with 'significant burns' by thugs who set fire to him - after asking if he 'wanted to see a magic trick'

The depraved electrician - who had access to morgues via use of a swipe card - also filmed himself abusing corpses, including a nine-year-old girl and a 100-year-old woman, in hospital mortuaries.

It is now believed he abused 101 victims in morgues. The sick crimes took place over 12 years before he was arrested in December 2020.

Police found Fuller kept images of himself attacking the corpses after officers searched his home in Heathfield, East Sussex, where he lived with his family.

He was given a life sentence last year, when a judge described him as a "vulture", targeting the dead in morgues at Tunbridge Wells Hospital and at the former Kent and Sussex Hospital.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to the murders of Ms Knell and Ms Pierce and 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 victims in mortuaries. Kent Police said its investigation found 23 further victims, all dead adult women. Ten have not been identified.

Fuller, appearing via videolink at Croydon Crown Court from HMP Frankland, admitted:

  • Ten charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving 10 identified victims;
  • Two charges under section 70 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to offences involving three unidentified victims;
  • Two charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 relating to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 13 identified victims; and
  • Two charges under section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 relating to the possession of extreme pornography in connection with 10 unidentified victims.

The Government has ordered an inquiry into how he evaded justice for so long between the murders and his arrest.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

1

People 'eating pet food' and 'heating meals on radiators and candles' as families struggle with soaring costs

FC Juventus flag is waving on transparent background. Close-up of waving flag with FC Juventus football club logo, seamless loop. Editorial animation.

Uefa probing Juventus as prosecutors request indictments for ex-club president

United States France

Joe Biden admits US climate law has ‘glitches’ after Emmanuel Macron criticism

Germany Max Beckmann Auction

Wartime self-portrait by German expressionist Max Beckmann sells for £17m

Harry Maguire was mocked in Ghana

'The economic Harry Maguire': England star used in Ghanaian parliament debate to mock vice-president

Russia Ukraine War

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated city of Kherson

1

History makers! All-female referee team take charge of Costa Rica vs Germany in World Cup first

Matt Hancock says ministers argued over a 'bonkers' plan to free thousands of prisoners

'Bonkers' plan to release thousands of prisoners during lockdown went round Government, Hancock claims

Golf clubs

Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over game – police

Cyril Ramaphosa

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

Trump Justice Department

Trump Organisation lawyer presents ruled-out evidence in tax fraud case

1

House prices see biggest drop for two years as growth slows sharply

William and Kate were smiling despite a backdrop of woes

Smiling Wills and Kate greet cheering US crowds despite Harry and Meghan's Netflix trailer and racism row

Hawaii Volcano

Hawaiian volcano’s lava oozes toward key Big Island road

Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville

‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson

Joanne Shreeves is accused of hurling cement over the fence at her neighbour

Daughter of ex-Tottenham boss Peter Shreeves 'hurled wet cement at her neighbours 'during hate campaign

Latest News

See more Latest News

United States France

Joe Biden welcomes Emmanuel Macron to White House for historic state visit

Matthew Hurst stamped on his dog Congo

Man who gave his dog 'worst beating ever seen' as punishment for going to the toilet inside walks free from court
Ms Buchan quit her job after pupils discovered her OnlyFans account

Teacher resigns after pupils discover her OnlyFans she ran to support her sick son

1

Over 4,000 members of Armed Forces live in accommodation so poor that rent isn't charged

Retailer Joules Nears Collapse Risking 1600 jobs

Troubled high-street fashion brand Joules bought by rival Next but 19 stores still to close
1

Passengers will pay a record £6bn a year in fares to TFL under new plans to break even

Cocaine Bear is out next year

Cocaine Bear: The incredible true story behind the rampaging animal film that's captivated cinema lovers
Conservative Leader And Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns From Office

Boris Johnson confirms he will stand again as an MP at the next election

A new trailer has been released for Harry and Meghan's documentary

'Doesn't it make sense to hear our story?': Harry and Meghan release trailer for new Netflix show
Serbia Unesco Plum Brandy

Cheers! Serbia’s plum brandy gets UN world heritage status

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

Elon Musk: James O’Brien challenges listeners to explain ‘freedom of speech’

'Is freedom of speech just the freedom to lie?' asks James O’Brien

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics
Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together
nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit