Conspiracy theorist David Icke’s daughter Kerry dies aged 48 after ‘stoic battle against a long illness’

12 December 2023, 08:47 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 08:54

David Icke's announced the death of his daughter Kerry aged 48
David Icke's announced the death of his daughter Kerry aged 48. Picture: X/@davidicke

StephenRigley

Conspiracy theorist David Icke's daughter Kerry has died aged 48 after a "stoic battle against a long illness."

Icke, 71, revealed the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, telling fans his "wonderful beautiful daughter" had passed on despite fighting as hard as she could.

She died in hospital on the Isle of Wight, surrounded by her family and her boyfriend Ede. She is survived by two children and her family.

David Icke shared this image of his daughter Kerry on X, formerly Twitter, as he paid tribute
David Icke shared this image of his daughter Kerry on X, formerly Twitter, as he paid tribute. Picture: X/@davidicke

Icke's tribute prompted an outpouring of sympathetic messages from fans, and has been 'liked' more than 17,000 times.

The former footballer tweeted: "My wonderful, beautiful, daughter Kerry passed away today in hospital on the Isle of Wight after a stoic battle against a long illness. She was just 48.

"She left this world surrounded by her family and her fantastic boyfriend, Ede, who nursed her magnificently to the end. Kerry leaves two teenage children and a family who loved her so much."

He continued: "She was a one-off, a fiercely independent, outspoken, unique expression of the All That Is, and there will never be another quite the same. 

"We know she is only a heartbeat away, a frequency vibration, and she will be around us still until we meet again in another realm beyond this madhouse reality that she saw through with a laser focus.

"We are all so proud of you, my darling, our Divine Spark. Never forget that. WE will never forget YOU."

Kerry's younger brother Gareth, who presents alternative current affairs news programmes online alongside brother Jaymie, added: "Today my big sister Kerry passed away after a battle with illness. Always headstrong and doing things her way, she kept this to herself for over a year.

"We were so close in our younger years but unfortunately life, parenthood and geographical distance kept us from seeing each other as much as we should have in recent times.

"Me and my brother raced down today and managed to get there, and hold her hand, along with all her immediate family, at the end. I will miss her terribly, but I know this isn't forever, only for now. 

"I am sure there will be kind messages beneath this post, so let me apologise in advance for my lack of acknowledgement, they are appreciated by all of us, but I need to check out for a while.

"I hope you understand. Til the next time, Whiz. X."

Icke rose to fame as a conspiracy theorist who has made outlandish claims that world leaders are 'reptilians' disguising themselves as humans.

He had shown promise as a young footballer before developing rheumatoid arthritis at a young age.

This led to him investigating alternative medicine, which developed into a career-spawning interest in the occult.However, some of his conspiracy theories have been criticised as being allegedly anti-semitic, and Icke has self-published all of his own books since the mid-90s.

He was banned from YouTube and a number of social media platforms in 2020 after making outlandish claims that linked Jewish people to the coronavirus pandemic and the introduction of 5G mobile phone networks.

He later returned to Twitter after it was acquired by businessman Elon Musk - who has also allowed a number of other conspiracy theorists including Alex Jones, as well as figures associated with the far right, back onto the website under his leadership.

Icke was also banned from entering 26 countries in the EU's Schengen travel zone by the Dutch government for two years in 2022.

