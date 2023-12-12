Turkish Super Lig referee battered to the ground by club president - then kicked in the head

12 December 2023, 01:30 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 01:57

Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca
Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

A Turkish Super Lig referee was battered to the ground by a club president - before being kicked in the head.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish Super Lig club MKE Ankaragucu, after his side drew with Rizespor.

Meler had sent off one player from each side, then allowed an equaliser in the seventh minute of injury time to force a 1-1 draw.

Koca was seen punching Meler to the ground before he was then kicked in the head by other people involved.

Players and staff from both sides were quick to surround the pair and stop the attack, with Meler being helped up from the ground.

Read more: Boris Johnson told to stop wearing Grimsby hat because he's bringing down town's reputation

Read more: Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits

The Turkish Football Federation has since announced that domestic football will be suspended indefinitely.

In a statement, it blamed the "despicable attack" on a years-long toxic culture towards referees that it said had been fostered by many players and club officials.

"The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today," said the TFF.

"In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have begun to be implemented against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack.

"The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way.

"By the decision of the TFF Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely."

Referee Halil Umut Meler's face swells after Faruk Koca, President of MKE Ankaragucu throws a punch at him
Referee Halil Umut Meler's face swells after Faruk Koca, President of MKE Ankaragucu throws a punch at him. Picture: Getty

Both Meler and Koca were subsequently taken to hospital, according to local media.

Turkey's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ali Yerlikaya, said that Koca was being treated under the supervision of security forces.

He said detention procedures would be carried out after the treatment.

Meler, 37, is on UEFA's elite list and has previously officiated in the UEFA Europa League. He also took charge of West Ham's Conference League semi-final first leg against AZ Alkmaar last season.

President Erdogan said in a statement: "I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu-Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sports are incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports."

Minister of Youth and Sports Osman Askin Bak also condemned the attack.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the referee of the match, Halil Umut Meler, at the end of the MKE Ankaragucu-Caykur Rizespor match," he tweeted.

"We do not want to see these images on our fields, which do not suit the spirit of sports and Turkish football."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

COP28 Climate Summit

Cop28 draft deal ‘does not meet the test’, says US climate envoy

Rishi Sunak will try to avert a mass rebellion by right-wing Tory MPs

Under-fire Rishi Sunak to hold last-ditch talks with rebel Tory MPs ahead of crunch Rwanda vote

Apartment Shooting

Man shoots woman and three children, then himself, at Las Vegas apartment

Trump Capital Trump Capitol Riot

Supreme Court asked to rule on whether Trump can be prosecuted

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man

Homeless man, 25, left feeling like 'no one, nothing' after sleeping bag was soaked by McDonald's security guard

Abortion Texas Lawsuit

Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for procedure

Giuliani Election Trial

Jurors hear threats made to election workers after Rudy Giuliani’s false claims

George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Russian missile strike

Ballistic missiles shot down in latest Russian attack on Kyiv, say Ukrainians

Puerto Venecia, well-recognized shopping center based out of the city of Zaragoza, Spain.

Zara pulls campaign from website amid boycott calls after brand accused of 'mocking' Gaza victims

Bianca Censori's (left) parents feared their daughter was simply a 'rebound' for rapper Kanye West following his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian (right), it has been revealed. Credit: Getty/Alamy

Bianca Censori's parents feared daughter was 'rebound' for 'disturbing' Kanye West following Kim Kardashian split

A woman got an unusual surprise in her Christmas tree.

Trees-passer! Woman left horrified after finding unexpected guest ‘breathing’ in her Christmas tree

Israeli soldiers

Fighting goes in Gaza’s largest cities amid fears of mass displacement of people

David Davis tells Andrew Marr that the ERG and those on the right of the Tory Party are ‘playing with Brexit fire’

Tory ERG are 'playing with Brexit fire' over proposed amends to Rwanda migration bill, warns former party chairman

Poland Politics

Poland’s parliament elects Donald Tusk as prime minister

Shirley Anne Field has died

The Entertainer and Alfie actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak provided evidence to the Covid inquiry today

Sunak Covid Inquiry: Five things we learnt as PM says he's 'deeply sorry' for deaths and defends Eat Out To Help Out
A girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey has said she turned to see boy Y, also accused, stabbing the victim.

Girl accused of murdering Brianna Ghey ‘saw’ friend stabbing victim after 'hearing scream', court hears
Alexei Navalny

Russian prison officials ‘refuse to say’ where Navalny is, spokeswoman says

Police at scene of Swiss shooting

Two people killed and one wounded as gunman opens fire in Swiss town

Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Shakira Spencer was 'treated like a slave'

Three people who tortured, starved and beat woman from west London guilty of murder

Poland Politics

Poland’s outgoing government loses confidence vote

Barbie (left) and Oppenheimer (right) lead the 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations

Barbie and Oppenheimer rival for Golden Globe Awards as blockbusters lead 2024 nominations

Alexei Navalny has not been seen in six days

Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

The security guard was filmed mopping around the homeless man

Homeless man, 25, 'hardly slept' after his sleeping bag was soaked by McDonald's security guard

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed
The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap
The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit