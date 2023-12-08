Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits

Alex Scott laughed off the comments made by Joey Barton. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Alex Scott clapped back at Joey Barton after he took aim at the former England star in a tirade about female football pundits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barton sparked fury after posting misogynistic tweets about female football commentators saying they should not be talking 'with any kind of authority' about the men's game.

During his controversial tirade, the former Bristol Rovers boss queried the credentials of several female commentators and co-commentators of the game.

And in a later debate Barton targeted Alex Scott, who made 140 appearances for England, claiming that she hadn’t played in the "men’s game".

“One is 200 years old and one is about 40 years old…The games are at two different speeds,” he said.

In a new post shared on Friday morning, Scott casually laughed off Barton’s comments.

While waiting to conduct an interview at Manchester United, the pundit shared a video of her chatting to a man.

She jokingly asks the man who he’s going to be interviewing, to which he replies “you actually”.

She then quips “what are we talking about, Joey Barton?” before bursting out into laughter.

Read more: Joey Barton fires off misogynistic tirade on Twitter claiming ‘women shouldn’t be talking about the men’s game’

Read more: Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral

Alex Scott laughed off Joey Barton's comments. Picture: Alamy

In Barton’s original post, he said: “Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious.

“It’s a completely different game.

“If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see.

“I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

Despite the fiery backlash Barton received online, the former Manchester midfielder doubled down on his comments on Friday morning.

He also challenged prominent broadcasting figures Laura Woods and Bianca Westwood to a debate.

Joey Barton doubled down on his comments on Friday morning. Picture: Alamy

In his original comments, Barton described men who stand up for female commentators as eunuchs and added: “Stand by everything I’ve said on Women commenting and co-comms on the Men’s football.

“Like me talking about Knitting or Netball. Way out of my comfort zone.

“Some of the Men are bad enough!

“We have gone too far. You cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense.

“Any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel.”

Barton is a former Manchester City midfielder who was sacked as manager of Bristol Rovers in October.

His latest comments come after six Premier League games were shown live on Amazon Prime Video, with a number of female football experts involved in the broadcasts.