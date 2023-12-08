Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral

8 December 2023, 16:00

Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral
Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Johnny Depp has arrived at Shane MacGowan's funeral to read prayers alongside Bob Geldof and Bono as thousands line the streets to pay tribute to The Pogues singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stars have been flying in from across the world to tribute to the songwriter, including Peaky Blinders and Game of Thrones star Aiden Gillen.

The songwriter, who found fame as the lead singer of London-Irish punk/folk band The Pogues, died last week.

Depp is expected to say a prayer at the funeral, while Bob Geldof and Bono will also read at the service.

As many as 30,000 mourners are believed to have taken to the streets to celebrate his life.

Johnny Depp arrives for the funeral of Shane MacGowan at Saint Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
Johnny Depp arrives for the funeral of Shane MacGowan at Saint Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Picture: Alamy

His procession travelled by horse-drawn carriage from South Lotts Road in Dublin's southside earlier today, down Pearse Street and onto Westland Row.

Among those who turned out to pay their respects is Aidan Grimes, 60, who described MacGowan as an icon.

He said: "I remember the first time I saw The Pogues in the Hammersmith Odeon in 1985. It is imprinted in my mind forever, just the madness and mayhem, the raucous nature of his singing and the music they were playing.

"Through the years he evolved into a great poet and he will be sadly missed.

The singer died last week aged 65
The singer died last week aged 65. Picture: Alamy
Shane died after a prolongued battle with health issues including a brain condition
Shane died after a prolongued battle with health issues including a brain condition. Picture: Alamy

"I met him in Dublin about 15 years ago and he was a very charming, nice, friendly man. He talked about music and his time in London.

"I thought it was important to pay my respects. He was an icon of Dublin, just like Brendan Behan, Luke Kelly. His music will be listened to in 100 years' time."

Hundreds lined the streets as the procession got under way
Hundreds lined the streets as the procession got under way. Picture: Alamy

Kevin Sexton from Co Fermanagh said MacGowan opened doors for Irish people living in England.

"He made Irish people proud to be Irish at a time in London when it was a very difficult time to be Irish.

"The Troubles were in full tilt. A lot of terrible things happened.

A huge crowd gathers around the funeral cortege
A huge crowd gathers around the funeral cortege. Picture: Alamy

"Shane MacGowan opened doors. He introduced Irish culture and his own unique writing ability and voice and style that opened up a mix of Irish music plus rock plus punk, his whole unique persona transformed into song that enlightened the world."

Read more: Jon Rahm becomes world's highest paid sportsman after joining Saudi-backed LIV golf league in £450m deal

Read more: Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules

The Pogues fans line the streets to say goodbye to Shane
The Pogues fans line the streets to say goodbye to Shane. Picture: Alamy

Darragh McColgan from Dublin said MacGowan was a genius.

He added: "To me he was all about culture, the energy of it, it was representative to me of what being Irish is.

"It will be a day we knew was coming but it won't be easy to deal with because of what a big impact he was."

Fans turn out to pay their respects
Fans turn out to pay their respects. Picture: Alamy

MacGowan's public funeral mass, which will be livestreamed, will take place at St Mary's of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, at 3.30pm.

Tribute: Fan John Farrell
Tribute: Fan John Farrell. Picture: Alamy

Irish President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend alongside well-known faces from the world of music.

Father Pat Gilbert told RTE that the funeral would celebrate the spiritual side of MacGowan.

He said: "It's a side of him that's not known but it's a side of him we must celebrate. It's a side that was important to him in the context of his living of his life.

"We will have the rite of reception, we'll have mass and we'll have the rite of final accommodation interspersed with pieces of his music which will be performed by some of his friends.

"I think that's the right thing to do, that's the way to celebrate the man, the faith, the music and the lyric.

"It's the way to celebrate and remember the husband, the brother, the son and the brother-in-law."

Following the funeral mass, the public will also have the opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortege moves through Nenagh town centre from Church Road to Market Cross.

A private cremation will follow.

MacGowan was born to Irish parents in 1957 in Pembury, Kent, and he soon moved to rural Tipperary where he was immersed in a culture of ceili bands and showbands.

The Pogues frontman, best known for the hit festive song Fairytale Of New York, died "peacefully" at 3am on November 30 with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his relatives said.

He was due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm

Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard.

Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears

Denmark Vestager EU

Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

YE Top Photos Latin America & Caribbean 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains

Vladimir Putin hopes to serve a fifth term as President of Russia.

Vladimir Putin to stand for fifth term as Russian president next year

Apology; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

NFL head coach apologises for using 9/11 hijackers in motivational speech

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line four nearly five hours yesterday

Train driver who 'caused wire damage' that led to Elizabeth line chaos was 'drafted in due to strike', union claims

Police arrested a person for 'sexual touching' during the blackout on Thursday.

Elizabeth Line passenger groped on train during four-hour blackout as police arrest suspect

Israel Palestinians Southern Gaza Human Toll

Desperation grows among Palestinians as Israel’s war in Gaza continues

Japan Dead Sardines

Thousands of tons of dead sardines wash ashore in northern Japan

Vladimir Putin

Putin to seek another presidential term in Russia

Lincoln Christmas Market is among those to be cancelled

From Bournemouth to Lincoln and Sheffield to Manchester: Full list of cancelled Christmas markets

Exclusive
Almost 400,000 asylum claims could have been handled by the Home Office with the £290m Rwanda money

Rwanda ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ as £290m cost of scheme could have paid for 400,000 asylum claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has condemned the low-tech IED blast

Sadiq Khan condemns 'grotesquely irresponsible' Ulez camera explosion as counter terror cops investigate 'low tech IED'
Maryam Moshiri made the gesture ahead of a news programme yesterday.

'It is beneath us': Tories at war over social media attack on Labour using post of BBC presenter swearing
Japan Nintendo

Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats

Josh Taylor died after falling into a pit built to roast a pig

Australian man, 23, dies after being buried in sand 'in hole dug to roast a pig'

Israel Palestinians

Six Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid on refugee camp, officials say

Iraq US

Rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad

Crowds line the streets of Dublin for Shane MacGowan's funeral

Farewell to the Irish Rover: Crowds of mourners line the streets of Dublin for Shane MacGowan’s funeral
Koreas Tensions

South Korean defence chief vows retaliatory strikes on North Korea if provoked

Germany Rail Strike

German rail workers begin 24-hour strike as pay talks stall

Newly arrived Somalis, displaced by a drought, receive food at makeshift camps in Mogadishu

Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, UN says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit