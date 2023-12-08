Breaking News

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry's libel claim over an article about his security arrangements must go to trial, a judge has ruled.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry is suing Mail on Sunday publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article from February 2022.

It was about his legal challenge against the Home Office following a decision to change his security arrangements during his UK visits.

The article suggested he "tried to keep details of his legal battle to reinstate his police protection secret from the public".

Read more: ‘The UK is my home and Meghan and I were forced to leave,’ Prince Harry says in High Court security battle

Read more: Harry and Meghan say they were invited to 'wedding of the year' and not snubbed as they 'refuse to go over awkwardness'

Harry's lawyers argued that it was "an attack on his honesty and integrity" and undermined his charity work.

He had applied to have the newspaper group's defence of honest opinion thrown out, but Judge Matthew Nicklin said in a written ruling that it had a real prospect of success.

The judge added in a summary of his ruling: "The Duke of Sussex's claim will now go through its remaining pre-trial phases and, unless resolved in some other way, to a trial at some point in 2024."

This story is being updated