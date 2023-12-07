Harry and Meghan say they were invited to 'wedding of the year' and not snubbed as they 'refuse to go over awkwardness'

7 December 2023, 05:57

Harry and Meghan will not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding
Harry and Meghan will not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they turned down an invitation to the "wedding of the year" - and were not snubbed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Sussexes will not be going to the Duke of Westminster's nuptials in June and it was previously claimed they had not been invited.

That is despite Harry having been lifelong friends with the duke, 32-year-old Hugh Grosvenor, who is the King's godson.

However, sources close to Harry and Meghan say they were sent a "save the date" to see one of Britain's richest men tie the knot with 30-year-old Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

But they will not go because it is "too awkward" - with Prince William said to be among the candidates for best man.

An insider close to the Sussexes told Page Six: "Harry actually got a 'save the date' card a few months ago, but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood."

Read more: Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row

Harry and Meghan say they were invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding
Harry and Meghan say they were invited to the Duke of Westminster's wedding. Picture: Alamy

Any awkwardness Harry feared would only be made worse after the publication of Endgame, which contains a series of explosive claims against the royals.

The book, by royal author Omid Scobie, who has been viewed as close to the Sussexes, identified two royals it is alleged enquired about Archie's skin colour before his birth when it was printed in the Netherlands.

The Palace has not formally responded to the claims.

Read more: Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Harry will not go to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Harry will not go to Hugh Grosvenor's wedding. Picture: Alamy

But the saga has done nothing to help ease tensions between the Sussexes and the royals.

A friend of William and Harry had told The Sunday Times: "Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both.

"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it's unlikely to happen before the wedding.

"He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness."

