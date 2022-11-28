David Miliband refuses to rule out a return to politics as he tells Marr he's 'enthusiastic' about Labour's future

David Miliband refused to rule out a return to politics. Picture: LBC

By Danielle DeWolfe

David Miliband has refused to rule out a return to politics, telling Andrew Marr he’s “enthusiastic” about where the Labour party currently stand under SIr Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the former Labour MP refused to answer when asked about a potential return to the front bench given Labour’s strong polling position.

“If you start thinking about your next job, you get yourself into trouble,” he said, avoiding a definitive answer.

He added it was “nice” that people anticipated his return to politics.

Describing how the Labour party now has “good people leading it”, Miliband said: “I’m enthusiastic about where Keir Starmer has taken Labour."

“He’s taken us from unelectability - the worst election results from 1935 - to being more than contenders now, for a serious general election.”

Describing Starmer as a “break from Corbynism”, he added that Labour had very little attacking to do when it came to the Tories, noting the Conservatives had “done that pretty effectively themselves”.

He also reflected on the UK’s position among the global superpowers.

“For the Americans, us thinking divorce from Europe can be a route to being a route to Washington is complete make believe,” he said.

“We should recognise that ‘boosterism’ and talking ourselves up is not a serious substitute for serious policy,” said Miliband.

“It seems to me to have been massively damaging for us in the past ten years.”

He also spoke about the UK’s trade relationship with the EU, the importance of allies and defence spending, and foreign policy.

“In respect of Europe, it seems to me what he’s trying to do is make sure he doesn’t get cornered by his political opponents - which is completely understandable”