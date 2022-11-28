Met Police ‘Officer Naughty’ quits force after OnlyFans videos emerge as she faces investigation

28 November 2022, 11:21

The South London PC has been dubbed the 'Stripper of the Yard'
The South London PC has been dubbed the 'Stripper of the Yard'. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

A female police officer who styled herself as 'Officer Naughty' has quit the Metropolitan Police after getting herself in hot water with management after her raunchy photos emerged on website OnlyFans.

PC Sam Helena was originally suspended by the force and faced a disciplinary hearing after starting an OnlyFans subscription page.

The self-proclaimed 'Good Girl Gone Bad' started her online career with raunchy videos of her posing in full uniform on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

One video shows the South London PC posing in a navy blue police costume and 'Officer Naughty' name tag, which landed her in hot water with Met Police bosses.

Helena has now quit the force, but still faces an allegation of gross misconduct.

PC Helena still faces an allegation of gross misconduct
PC Helena still faces an allegation of gross misconduct. Picture: TikTok

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the account and the officer, who has ­tendered their resignation, has been suspended.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating.”

Read More: JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

Read More: Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Retired DCI Mick Neville said the move is justified as the new Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley seeks to "clamp down on misconduct" in the force, reports The Sun.

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to crack down on "underperforming" officers
Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to crack down on "underperforming" officers. Picture: Getty

He said: “We are all entitled to a ­private life but when you become a PC you sign up to the Code of Ethics.

“This states ‘I will behave in a manner, whether on or off duty, which does not bring discredit on the police service or undermine public confidence in policing.’

“This officer has demeaned her uniform by posing and pouting on social media.”

He added: “The new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to clamp down on misconduct and misogyny in the force.

“The last thing the commissioner needs is a stripping WPC calling herself ‘Officer Naughty’ to add to his woes.”

The new commissioner has called on the government to make it easier for the Metropolitan Police to sack underperforming officers, as one in ten unable to do their job properly.

We can’t deal with a workforce where such a big proportion are not properly deployable," Sir Mark told the Times.

"Many of these people, they can’t work shifts, or they can’t work many hours in a day, or they can only have limited contact with the public, maybe because of anxiety-related issues.”

Sir Mark, who took up his job in September, said that the Met would always want to support staff who are having mental health problems or who are hurt in the line of duty.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Tony Blair has said he thinks it's time to move on from protesting about Qatar's human rights record

'Don’t disrespect Qatar': Sir Tony Blair says it's time to 'move on' from World Cup protests about LGBTQ+ rights

Scottish clubs should also pre-plan sessions to reduce the heading burden

Scottish football bans headers the day before and after matches

Likud Party leader Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Likud party signs coalition deal with anti-LGBTQ radical

Breaking
Villa Rose in Mogadishu

'Briton' among four people killed by jihadists in ongoing hotel siege in Somalia

Danny and Liam were last seen on the Costa del Sol in 2019

'There is no hope': Family devastated as disappearance of British father and son in Costa del Sol treated as double murder
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Shepherd's Bush Green

Slow march to Christmas chaos: Police escort eco-mob through central London despite Home Secretary's calls for crackdown

What next for Matt Hancock after his stint in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle won by Jill Scott

Matt Hancock should be "back in Parliament with us uglies" after his I'm A Celebrity stint, Grant Shapps tells LBC

Patagotitan mayorum

Huge model of Patagotitan dinosaur to go on display in London next year

Keir Starmer predecessor Jeremy Corbyn adopted the same policy

Keir Starmer vows to scrap charitable status for private schools to fund catch-up programme

Chinese TV has been censoring World Cup footage, replacing cheering fans (L) with footage of managers and players

Chinese TV edits out live crowd shots from World Cup as 'Zero Covid' backlash grows in China and protests erupt

Pakistan Polio

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Australian shift to nuclear-powered submarines ‘reaffirms security commitment’

Protest in Beijing

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill

JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

A plane caught in power lines

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

Latest News

See more Latest News

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers
dictionary

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

Police remain at the scene

Three arrested after two babies found dead in house in South Wales

Armed forces personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up

Armed forces set to rescue NHS under emergency plans for winter walkouts

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel

Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad

Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend
Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit