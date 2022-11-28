Met Police ‘Officer Naughty’ quits force after OnlyFans videos emerge as she faces investigation

The South London PC has been dubbed the 'Stripper of the Yard'. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

A female police officer who styled herself as 'Officer Naughty' has quit the Metropolitan Police after getting herself in hot water with management after her raunchy photos emerged on website OnlyFans.

PC Sam Helena was originally suspended by the force and faced a disciplinary hearing after starting an OnlyFans subscription page.

The self-proclaimed 'Good Girl Gone Bad' started her online career with raunchy videos of her posing in full uniform on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

One video shows the South London PC posing in a navy blue police costume and 'Officer Naughty' name tag, which landed her in hot water with Met Police bosses.

Helena has now quit the force, but still faces an allegation of gross misconduct.

PC Helena still faces an allegation of gross misconduct. Picture: TikTok

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the account and the officer, who has ­tendered their resignation, has been suspended.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is investigating.”

Retired DCI Mick Neville said the move is justified as the new Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley seeks to "clamp down on misconduct" in the force, reports The Sun.

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to crack down on "underperforming" officers. Picture: Getty

He said: “We are all entitled to a ­private life but when you become a PC you sign up to the Code of Ethics.

“This states ‘I will behave in a manner, whether on or off duty, which does not bring discredit on the police service or undermine public confidence in policing.’

“This officer has demeaned her uniform by posing and pouting on social media.”

He added: “The new commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to clamp down on misconduct and misogyny in the force.

“The last thing the commissioner needs is a stripping WPC calling herself ‘Officer Naughty’ to add to his woes.”

The new commissioner has called on the government to make it easier for the Metropolitan Police to sack underperforming officers, as one in ten unable to do their job properly.

We can’t deal with a workforce where such a big proportion are not properly deployable," Sir Mark told the Times.

"Many of these people, they can’t work shifts, or they can’t work many hours in a day, or they can only have limited contact with the public, maybe because of anxiety-related issues.”

Sir Mark, who took up his job in September, said that the Met would always want to support staff who are having mental health problems or who are hurt in the line of duty.