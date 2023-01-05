Six women arrested after death of boy, 1, at West Midlands nursery

The nursery has since been closed by Ofsted. Picture: Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

Six women have been arrested after the death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands.

A criminal investigation was launched after Ofsted visited the nursery following the young boy's death.

Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and have since been released on bail with strict conditions.

A further three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 - were arrested yesterday - two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The nursery, in Bourne Street in Dudley, near Birmingham, has been closed by Ofsted, alongside other linked premises.

Police say the family of the young boy is being supported by officers.

A post mortem has taken place but the exact cause of death is yet to be established.