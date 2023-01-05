Greek pilot strangled British wife to cover up drug smuggling, says her father

Babis Anagnostopoulos suffocated Caroline Crouch in front of their baby. Picture: Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

A Greek pilot who smothered his wife to death in front of their baby admitted he did so to cover up his part in drug smuggling, the victim's father has claimed.

Babis Anagnostopoulos suffocated his wife Caroline Couch and their pet dog in a staged burglary, landing him life in jail.

Caroline's father, David Crouch, has now claimed the killer pilot wrote about his crimes in a letter.

The Greek pilot allegedly transported drugs in his helicopter for a gang but tried to stop after telling his wife about his illicit activities.

Anagnostopoulos' fellow criminals warned him that his wife must be silenced her, so he killed her out of fear both would be killed, Caroline's father has said.

Babis Anagnostopoulos killed his wife Caroline and their dog. Picture: Instagram

Mr Crouch, 79, insists he has a typed letter in 'very good English'. He told Greek TV station Ant1: "I tell you why he murdered Caroline in front of his child.

"He was involved with a drug gang. There was a restaurant that Caroline and Babis used to go to and the man there who owned the restaurant was involved in drugs.

"He spoke to Babis and he told him that the gang he was involved in needed a helicopter pilot and it was one job for which he'd paid a lot of money.

"Babis was very stupid. Instead of keeping his mouth shut he told Caroline. Now, Caroline was a very honest person and said she would not have anything to do with it and if he continued with this drug business she would leave immediately and go to the Philippines."

He continued: "So, he told the people, the gang, that he couldn't do it and they asked him why and – I just told you how stupid he is – he said, 'I told my wife and she said if I continue doing it she is going to leave me.

"They said, 'Well, you can't tell your wife, you have got to keep her quiet. If she believes you she'll always know this and one day she is going to talk and so we will have to get rid of her.

"That was the only reason he killed her, because he thought if he didn't both he and Caroline would be killed by the drug gang."

Babis Anagnostopoulos arrives at the court escorted by police. Picture: Getty

After killing his wife and dog, Anagnostopoulos tied himself up and told police they had been attacked by Albanian criminals.

Caroline's parents won custody of their granddaughter Lydia, who now lives with family in the Philippines.