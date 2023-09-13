Death toll in Libya could reach 20,000, mayor says, as King Charles says UK 'stands ready to provide support'

Libya has been devastated by the floods. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The death toll in the Libyan city of Derna could reach as high as 20,000 after recent flooding, the city's mayor has said.

The flood, triggered by Storm Daniel, burst through two dams and four bridges on Monday in the eastern city of Derna, destroyed around a quarter of the buildings.

Derna, which has a population of 100,000 people, has suffered a death toll of more than 5,000 people. Some 30,000 people have been displaced.

Storm Daniel, which hit on Sunday, also impacted the cities of Benghazi, Soussa and Al-Marj.

According to Abdulmenam Al-Ghaithi, Derna's mayor, the estimate is based on the number of districts that have been wiped out in the floods.

Maxar satellite imagery of the port facilities after the catastrophic flooding that struck the Libyan coastal city of Derna. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, King Charles has expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the floods, and said the UK 'stands ready' to help.

"My wife and I are so desperately saddened by the devastating impact and loss of life caused by Storm Daniel and the subsequent floods," he said.

"We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones, and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods.

"I admire greatly all those who are engaged tirelessly in the rescue efforts in such dire conditions, and praise their selfless bravery."

The UK has so far committed to an initial £1m aid package.

Hichem Chkiouat, Benghazi’s minister of civil aviation, said previously that Derna was in a "disastrous" state.

"Bodies are lying everywhere — in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings," he told Reuters.

"I am not exaggerating when I say that 25 per cent of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed."

Catastrophic floods hit Libya. Picture: Getty

Mohamed Eljarh, a managing partner at Libya Desk Consulting, said: "The high death toll in Derna is down to a lack of attention to these dams, which were last given a maintenance check in 2002 — so people are going to start demanding to know who was in charge here".

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the scenes in Libya were "heartbreaking".

"My deepest condolences to the people of Libya after the terrible floods that ravaged the country and claimed so many lives. The EU is by your side in this tragedy."

Martin Griffiths, Emergency Relief Coordinator of the UN said he was "deeply concerned by the deadly flood emergency unfolding in Libya.

"Our thoughts are with the affected people. Emergency teams are being mobilized to help on the ground."