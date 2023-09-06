Devastating footage shows scale of flood-ravaged Skiathos as Brit holidaymakers trapped in hotels and airports

6 September 2023, 09:49

Flash flooding has locked down the island
Flash flooding has locked down the island. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Devastating footage has shown the flood-ravaged streets of Skiathos after a "biblical" storm hit, leaving Brits trapped in hotels and airports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flash flooding hit the island of Skiathos, east of the Greek mainland, this week, leaving hundreds of British tourists stranded.

Horrific footage showed water sweeping cars into the sea and turning roads into rivers, with holidaymakers turning to social media to beg for help.

At least one person has been killed after being carried away by the flood waters and another was reported missing during the downpours.

Read more: Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

Read more: Heat health alert upgraded to amber for most of England with warnings of ‘significant’ risks to elderly and vulnerable

UK-bound flights from the Greek Island have been cancelled as the region continues to be battered by the severe rainstorms.

At least 300 tourists, understood to be mainly British nationals, remain stranded at the airport, with images showing them sleeping on the airport floors.

Meanwhile, others have been trapped inside their hotels with no electricity and struggling to get in contact with their loved ones.

Jet2 said all its flights due to depart the island on Tuesday and Wednesday - five in total - have been cancelled.

The airline said it was monitoring the forecast and will confirm new departure times as soon as possible.

Four flights scheduled from the UK to the Island on Wednesday have also been cancelled.

Holidaymaker Emma Taylor, who is among those stranded on the island, told MailOnline: "This is a serious storm. Flooding in our hotel corridors, ceilings, power cuts, and we're lucky as we're up high at the Skiathos Palace, Koukounaries.

"Some guests have been asked to check out of their rooms."

She told Sky the situation was "literally off the scale", adding: "It's just been biblical."

Another holidaymaker said: "Food supplies are running out at the hotel. No more can be supplied because the road by our hotel has collapsed.

"The rain has been heavy for around 36 hours. Our hotel is now homing local families who have lost theirs on the beach."

Greece has also been battling wildfires in recent weeks due to soaring temperatures.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis blamed the extreme weather conditions on climate change, while conceding that his centre-right government "clearly didn't manage things as well as we would have liked" on the wildfire front.

"I am afraid that the careless summers, as we knew them ... will cease to exist and from now on the coming summers are likely to be ever more difficult," he said on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Antony Blinken and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visiting a cemetery in Kyiv

Blinken visits Kyiv to show support for Ukraine’s bid to push out Russian forces

Feargal Sharkey speaks about his near-death experience

How Britain's filthy rivers left me 24 hours from death by Feargal Sharkey

Grant Shapps was appointed defence secretary last week

New defence secretary Grant Shapps confuses RAF with Royal Navy on second week of job while speaking to LBC

Sir Mark Rowley said the Met isn't recruiting enough police

Met police losing more officers than it is recruiting, says Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Breaking
The Department for Education published the full list on Wednesday.

Full list of schools in England affected by unsafe concrete published by government

Vehicles left scattered during floods after heavy rain in Istanbul

Death toll rises from fierce storms and flooding across Europe

Linda Evangelista has spoken of her breast cancer diagnosis

Supermodel Linda Evangelista reveals she secretly underwent a double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis

A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger

Tech giants branded online ‘gatekeepers’ in next phase of EU’s digital crackdown

More than 50 Wilko stores will be closed next week

Full list of 52 Wilko stores closing next week - is your local affected?

A cyclist tops a hill on a hot day at sunset

Meteorologists say this summer was hottest on record in Northern Hemisphere

The gig will take place at the O2 arena in London in February

The 1975 set to headline world's first 'carbon-removed' concert at O2 Arena in London

Venice is going to start charging tourists to enter the city centre

‘Theme park’ accusations as Venice makes tourists pay for entry tickets

China Great Wall

Workers arrested for making shortcut through Great Wall of China

Sara Sharif's body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, on August 10

Sara Sharif's dad and stepmum say they are 'willing to co-operate with UK authorities' in first contact since her death

Xyaire Howard (l) and Chelsea Grant are charged with Susan Hawkey's murder

Pensioner, 71, 'murdered and left to rot by couple who used her bank cards in £13,000 spending spree'

Brits have been lapping up the last bit of sunshine of the summer

Heatwave to bring soaring temperatures across UK - but how hot will it be where you live?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps said Putin is training schoolchildren to fight in Ukraine. Main image shows a Ukrainian soldier training in Norway

'Isolated' Putin has begun 'training Russia's schoolchildren to use guns and grenades,' Defence Secretary says
Air Canada plane

Airline apologises for booting off passengers who complained of vomit on seats

Five people a day fall ill after swimming in the UK's waters, with Feargal Sharkey contracting Weil's Disease

Five people fall ill every day after swimming in Britain's polluted waters, as Feargal Sharkey reveals brush with death
A partially submerged catamaran

Sailors rescued in Coral Sea after sharks attacked boat heading to Australia

Five people died when the cable snapped on the funicular cable car at the resort in Bali

Five killed as steel cable on glass lift snaps at Bali resort

The Wagner Group has been declared a terrorist organisation

Wagner Group to be declared terrorist organisation by the UK

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

The crash happened in October 2018

'I've no idea what's going on': Chilling final words of hero pilot as he fought to stop Leicester City helicopter crash
Suspect charged in Japan bomb attack

Japanese prosecutors charge man who attempted to kill prime minister

United Nations Congo

Humanitarian situation in DRC ‘worst we have ever seen’ warns senior UN official

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit