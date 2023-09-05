Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

5 September 2023, 18:28 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 18:30

Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled
Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled. Picture: Twitter
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hundreds of Brits have been left stranded on the popular Greek tourist island Skiathos after it was hit by torrential rail and flash flooding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British tourists have been pleading with airlines on social media as they desperately to find a way off the island after a series of cancellations.

One British couple, who were due to fly back to Manchester at 8pm, have had their flight cancelled, with hotels forced to house people who no longer have a place to stay.

"Food supplies are running out at the hotel. No more can be supplied because the road by our hotel has collapsed," the tourist said.

"The rain has been heavy for around 36 hours. Our hotel is now homing local families who have lost theirs on the beach," he told the Mail.

It comes as Greek police warned all residents and tourists to stay off the streets after the island's mayor declared a state of emergency.

Read More: Heat health alert upgraded to amber for most of England with warnings of ‘significant’ risks to elderly and vulnerable

Read More: Ukrainian teenager orphaned as family killed in car crash in North Yorkshire months after father 'died in collision'

Two women were rescued from a road after cars became submerged in water, while another man has died. One remains missing.

Horrifying footage shared to social media shows the streets of Skiathos being hit by "biblical" rain, with flooding in the streets.

One video shows cars being swept away by a fast stream of rainwater.

One holidaymaker, Emma Taylor, said she had been asked to check out of their rooms in Skiathos as the rooms slowly fill with water.

The streets of Skiathos have been hit by heavy rain
The streets of Skiathos have been hit by heavy rain. Picture: social media

She posted on Twitter: "This is a serious storm. Flooding in our hotel corridors, ceilings, power cuts, and we’re lucky as we’re up high at the Skiathos Palace, Koukounaries.

"Some guests have been asked to check out of their rooms."

A spokesperson for the Greek government said: "Storms and heavy rains were hitting Tuesday.

"The basement of Volos hospital was flooded and firefighters are in the process of pumping out the water," Mr Artopios said.

By the end of Wednesday, the region is expected to have been hit by up to 700mm of rain.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sir Richard said the armed forces have been shredded

'We've shredded our armed forces': Ex-MI6 chief declares Britain is not properly defended amid threat from Russia

United Airlines planes at San Francisco airport

United Airlines flights resume after equipment outage

Marina Rivers was criticised for her swim

'I'm a little mermaid': Influencer sparks fury by swimming in deadly banned cave

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military kills two Palestinians in West Bank

Police rescued the python

Snake in a lane: 12-foot yellow python rescued from residential street in Birmingham

Venice

Venice day-trippers to be charged for visiting on busy weekends

Harris attempted the "one chip challenge"

Teenager dies attempting 'one chip challenge' eating food made with two of the world's hottest chilli peppers

Law & Order actress Jill Hennessy on the picket line outside Warner Bros Discovery's headquarters in New York City in July

Warner Bros Discovery says ongoing Hollywood strikes could cost it £398 million

A soldier of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade gives first aid to his wounded comrade near Bakhmut

Russia says south-east Ukraine is now main focus of fighting in the war

The crash happened on the A61 near South Stainley in North Yorkshire

Ukrainian teenager orphaned as family killed in car crash in North Yorkshire months after father 'died in collision'

Cleddau Bridge

One person dead and several others injured after crash involving 52-seater bus in Wales

Danelo Cavalcante

Authorities expand search area for killer who escaped prison

Dunelm has put bed linen in secure cabinets

Dunelm puts bed linen in secure cabinets in shoplifting epidemic linked to cost-of-living crisis

Jorge Vilda (L) and Luis Rubiales celebrated together after Spain’s football federation president’s kiss on Hermoso

Spain’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda sacked amid kiss scandal

Inspectors found chicken 104 days past its use-by date

Shopkeeper fined £4,000 after selling chicken, turkey and beef hundreds of days out of date

The Fountain of Neptune in Florence, Italy, is situated in the Piazza della Signoria

German tourist faces hefty fine after climbing Neptune's fountain in Florence ‘for a selfie’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan Animation Studio Fire

Man admits deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio

India Sanskrit Name

India replaced by Sanskrit word Bharat in G20 dinner invitations

Syria

US-backed forces in Syria make gains against rebel Arab tribesmen

There may be a sinister reason behind a Christmas gnome popping up over the Christmas period

Mystery of Christmas gnomes being left in people's gardens as police issue warning over sinister ‘calling card’
Alexander Zverev stopped play after he heard the slur

Tennis player Alexander Zverev stops play to demand fan is removed from the US Open arena over Adolf Hitler slur
Australia Antarctic Rescue

Man who fell ill at Antarctic base rescued after daunting mission

Greece Extreme Weather

Greek police ban cars from roads as severe storm batters central region

An amber alert for heat has been issued for this week

Heat health alert upgraded to amber for most of England with warnings of ‘significant’ risks to elderly and vulnerable
B&M has agreed to take on 51 Wilko stores

Discount retailer B&M swoops in to rescue 51 Wilko stores from brink of closure

Birmingham City Council has formally declared itself in financial distress

Birmingham City Council 'effectively bankrupt'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as new report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit