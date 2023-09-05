Hundreds of Brits left stranded after popular Greek holiday island hit by 'biblical' storm

Desperate Brits have taken to social media after their flights were cancelled. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

Hundreds of Brits have been left stranded on the popular Greek tourist island Skiathos after it was hit by torrential rail and flash flooding.

British tourists have been pleading with airlines on social media as they desperately to find a way off the island after a series of cancellations.

One British couple, who were due to fly back to Manchester at 8pm, have had their flight cancelled, with hotels forced to house people who no longer have a place to stay.

"Food supplies are running out at the hotel. No more can be supplied because the road by our hotel has collapsed," the tourist said.

The sun sets on Skiathos, Greece.

It has rained non stop all day.

Streets are flooded.

Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/qAxb8QLHtM — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 5, 2023

"The rain has been heavy for around 36 hours. Our hotel is now homing local families who have lost theirs on the beach," he told the Mail.

It comes as Greek police warned all residents and tourists to stay off the streets after the island's mayor declared a state of emergency.

Two women were rescued from a road after cars became submerged in water, while another man has died. One remains missing.

Horrifying footage shared to social media shows the streets of Skiathos being hit by "biblical" rain, with flooding in the streets.

Cars being washed away in Skiathos. pic.twitter.com/0YO2xwDDJ5 — Chris McCash (@chrismccash) September 5, 2023

@TUIUK Hello, is there any update on when we might be able to get back from Skiathos to Bristol please? — Les Marshall (he/him) (@LFSquared) September 5, 2023

One video shows cars being swept away by a fast stream of rainwater.

One holidaymaker, Emma Taylor, said she had been asked to check out of their rooms in Skiathos as the rooms slowly fill with water.

The streets of Skiathos have been hit by heavy rain. Picture: social media

She posted on Twitter: "This is a serious storm. Flooding in our hotel corridors, ceilings, power cuts, and we’re lucky as we’re up high at the Skiathos Palace, Koukounaries.

"Some guests have been asked to check out of their rooms."

A spokesperson for the Greek government said: "Storms and heavy rains were hitting Tuesday.

"The basement of Volos hospital was flooded and firefighters are in the process of pumping out the water," Mr Artopios said.

By the end of Wednesday, the region is expected to have been hit by up to 700mm of rain.