Ukrainian teenager orphaned as family killed in car crash in North Yorkshire months after father 'died in collision'

The crash happened on the A61 near South Stainley in North Yorkshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A young Ukrainian refugee has been left orphaned after her mother, brother and step daughter were killed in a horror crash in North Yorkshire.

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son, Ihor Bartienieva, six, and Daria's step-daughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva, 15, were all killed in a crash with a double decker bus on the A61 on Sunday.

The three were living in Ripon after fleeing war-torn Ukraine, where the children's father is understood to have been killed.

They leave behind one daughter, aged 15, who has not been named.

Donna Chilcott, who set up a fundraiser, said the family was well-liked in Ripon. Anastasiia had only been in the country for five weeks.

The 39-year-old, whose daughter goes to the same as the surviving child, said the father died in a car crash in February.

"It's heartbreaking, especially for [the surviving teen]. She lost her dad in February in Ukraine and then lost the rest of her whole family in one car crash, she said.

"As far as I’m aware, he also died in a car crash. She's now being looked after by a family friend."

The crash happened near the South Stainley area near Ripley on Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved the Ukrainians' Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and the double decker.

The bus driver suffered leg injuries and some passengers received minor injuries.

Two people in the Toyota were not hurt.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage and for witnesses to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police said: "If you can help the investigation, please email Julie.brown@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12230166439."

Sergeant Paul Cording, a roads policing sergeant at the force, said: "Such utterly tragic news as three people confirmed dead following a collision on the A61 between Harrogate and Ripon. My thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident."