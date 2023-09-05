German tourist faces hefty fine after climbing Neptune's fountain in Florence ‘for a selfie’

The Fountain of Neptune in Florence, Italy, is situated in the Piazza della Signoria. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

A German tourist faces a hefty fine after climbing the famous Neptune fountain in Florence for a "selfie".

Footage posted to social media shows a male tourist climbing onto the fountain of Neptune before posing for a selfie.

The fountain, which is hundreds of years old, underwent a major restoration in 2018.

In 2007 and 2009, after several cases of vandalism, CCTV and an alarm system was installed to deter inappropriate behaviour.

When the tourist climbed onto the fountain for a picture, the alarm system went off and he was identified by authorities.

According to the Mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, there was no damage to the monument, though the tourist still faces a "hefty fine".

This could be as high as €5,000.

Mr Nardella posted footage of the incident online, saying: "This tourist has seen fit to go up to Neptune for a selfie.

"Luckily no damage, the alarm system worked. Thanks to the cameras of the Municipality, he has been identified and will pay a hefty fine.

"There is no justification against vandalism of cultural heritage."