Manchester United winger Antony accused of head-butting ex-girlfriend, with Brazil star denying the claim

4 September 2023, 23:46 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 00:40

Antony denies abusing his ex Gabriela Cavallin
Antony denies abusing his ex Gabriela Cavallin. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Manchester United forward Antony has been accused by his ex-girlfriend of repeatedly attacking her.

Gabriella Cavalin said that Brazil international Antony, 23, had head-butted her, punched her in the chest, throwing a glass at her and taking her passport.

Ms Cavallin, a Brazilian social media influencer, has reported the alleged attacks to police in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, and to Greater Manchester Police.

She told Brazilian website UOL that Antony head-butted her in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, leaving her with a cut to the head.

Ms Cavallin said the alleged punch to her chest damaged a silicon breast implant, which needed corrective surgery in Brazil. The alleged glass-throwing and passport incidents took place in a house.

Antony playing on Sunday
Antony playing on Sunday. Picture: Getty

Some alleged abuse took place in June 2022 while she was pregnant, when the two were on holiday in Brazil.

Antony who signed for United from Ajax in an £85.5million deal in September 2022, strenuously denied the accusations, which he said were "false".

"Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obliged to speak out publicly about the false accusations I have been the victim of," he wrote on Instagram.

"From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority. The police investigation is under judicial secrecy, and therefore I cannot make its contents public.

"However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

"My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression.

"At each moment, whether in testimony or in an interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.

"Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence."

Gabriela Cavallin
Gabriela Cavallin. Picture: Instagram

GMP said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time."

Manchester United did not comment.

Following the emergence of the allegations, Brazil confirmed Antony had been withdrawn from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus called up as a replacement.

"Due to the facts that became public this Monday, involving striker Antony, from Manchester United, and which need to be investigated, and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team," a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation read.

"To replace him, coach Fernando Diniz called Gabriel Jesus, who was pre-selected on a list of 36 players, sent to FIFA."

Antony
Antony. Picture: Alamy

The Antony allegations come after Manchester United loaned out England forward Mason Greenwood, who was also accused of domestic violence.

The charges against Greenwood did not come to trial but both the player and the club said later that he would leave United.

