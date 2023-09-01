Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Spanish club Getafe on loan

1 September 2023, 23:09 | Updated: 1 September 2023, 23:21

Mason Greenwood has left for Getafe
Mason Greenwood has left for Getafe. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Kit Heren

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United for Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 21-year-old had been suspended by Manchester United since January 30, 2022, after being charged with attempted rape and assault, with images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood's charges were dropped six and a half months ago, but had remained suspended by United throughout this period.

United said last month that the forward would be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up, and confirmed his move to the Madrid-based La Liga side on Friday.

The club said in a statement: "Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe CF on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

"The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United.

"The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

Getafe finished 15th in La Liga last season, so this could be seen as a step down for Greenwood, although he has not played competitive football in 18 months.

They currently sit 12th in the table, having won one game, drawn one and lost one so far.

Getafe posted a video to social media showing a group of fans excitedly celebrating the announcement of Greenwood's signing outside the stadium.

Sides from Germany, Turkey and Italy had also expressed interest in signing Greenwood.

Getafe are only thought to be covering a small portion of Greenwood's wages, with United making up the rest.

United's investigation into Greenwood's conduct was a protracted saga, and they confirmed he would be leaving the club after the new season had already started.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood. Picture: Getty

Read more: Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

A statement from the club on August 21 read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood. Picture: Getty

"This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Is the Mason Greenwood controversy an opportunity to teach young people consent?

Greenwood said in a statement: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

The charges brought against Greenwood were dropped earlier in the year.

He continued: "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

He said he was learning to understand his responsibilities as a professional footballer and was "focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner".

Greenwood added: "Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

Retired police officer refutes claims that there's no evidence against Mason Greenwood

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The listing has since been removed

Shock as single night in tent offered for more than £800 on Airbnb

Hospitals and court buildings could also be at risk of RAAC failure

Hospitals and courts could be at risk of collapse as well as schools amid crumbling concrete fears, expert warns

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, centre with police shield, are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol on January 6 2021

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window gets 10 years before declaring ‘Trump won’

Mohamed Al-Fayed has died

Mohamed Al-Fayed dies, with ex-Harrods and Fulham owner passing away 26 years after son's fatal crash with Diana

Dmitry Muratov

Russia declares Nobel-winning editor Dmitry Muratov to be a foreign agent

Luis Rubiales has defended his kiss again

Spain football chief Luis Rubiales claims kiss with Jenni Hermoso was 'mutual and consented' despite striker's complaint

The alligator hunters wrestled with their quarry for 4 hours

'I felt fear like never before': Alligator hunters catch 400-kilo, 4-metre long 'monster' in bid to keep people safe

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, southeastern France, on Friday

French schools will be ‘intractable’ in enforcing ban on robes worn by Muslims

A woman’s umbrella is blown at the seaside as Typhoon Saola hits Hong Kong

Hong Kong and other parts of China grind to near halt as typhoon passes

PC Harry Chaplin's vehicle collided with the family car at speed

Shocking footage of police officer smashing car into family vehicle at twice the speed limit, seriously injuring mother

Squatters stand on a rooftop overlooking the scene of one of South Africa’s deadliest inner-city fires in Johannesburg

Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 76

An officer pointing his gun at Ta’Kiya Young moments before shooting her through the windshield

Authorities release video showing deadly police shooting of pregnant black woman

Sir Michael's cause of death has been revealed

Sir Michael Parkinson's cause of death revealed after legendary broadcaster passed away aged 88

Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Alpacas on a farm

Man jailed for using pandemic cash to buy alpaca farm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante

‘Extremely dangerous’ murderer still at large after prison escape

Mahek Bukhari will be jailed for the murder of two young men.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari blows kiss to dad as she is jailed for life alongside mum for murder of two men in car chase
A Nasa spacecraft around the moon has found the likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Nasa craft around moon spots likely crash site of Russia’s lost lunar lander

Two tourists from Morocco have been shot dead after straying into Algerian waters (Left: Stock image Right: Survivor Mohamed Kissi)

Two jet-skiing tourists holidaying in Morocco shot dead after straying into Algerian waters
Schools need remedial work after fears of a concrete collapse

School concrete collapse fears explained: When will I know if my child's class is affected by and what is RAAC?
Wildfire in Greece

Greek firefighters rescue 25 migrants trapped in forest as wildfire approaches

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thai king reduces prison term of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to single year

Michael McCaul

US committee chair calls Russia-China alliance ‘biggest threat since war’

Thunderstorms are on the way on Friday

Thunderstorm warning as torrential rain to hit UK ahead of weekend of sunshine - making it hotter than Portugal
Hampton Court Palace revealed a loophole on paying the charge.

Hampton Court Palace reveals Ulez loophole to help drivers avoid £12.50 charge when visiting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Lucy Letby statutory public inquiry

Lucy Letby statutory inquiry must put families at the centre and finally give them answers

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary
'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit