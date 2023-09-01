Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United for Spanish club Getafe on loan

Mason Greenwood has left for Getafe. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Kit Heren

Mason Greenwood has left Manchester United for Spanish side Getafe on a season-long loan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 21-year-old had been suspended by Manchester United since January 30, 2022, after being charged with attempted rape and assault, with images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood's charges were dropped six and a half months ago, but had remained suspended by United throughout this period.

United said last month that the forward would be not be returning to the Old Trafford set-up, and confirmed his move to the Madrid-based La Liga side on Friday.

The club said in a statement: "Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe CF on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

"The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United.

"The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

Getafe finished 15th in La Liga last season, so this could be seen as a step down for Greenwood, although he has not played competitive football in 18 months.

They currently sit 12th in the table, having won one game, drawn one and lost one so far.

Getafe posted a video to social media showing a group of fans excitedly celebrating the announcement of Greenwood's signing outside the stadium.

Sides from Germany, Turkey and Italy had also expressed interest in signing Greenwood.

Getafe are only thought to be covering a small portion of Greenwood's wages, with United making up the rest.

United's investigation into Greenwood's conduct was a protracted saga, and they confirmed he would be leaving the club after the new season had already started.

Read more: Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

A statement from the club on August 21 read: "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood.

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped.

"Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club’s standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible.

"This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged.

"That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Is the Mason Greenwood controversy an opportunity to teach young people consent?

Greenwood said in a statement: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

"I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

The charges brought against Greenwood were dropped earlier in the year.

He continued: "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

He said he was learning to understand his responsibilities as a professional footballer and was "focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner".

Greenwood added: "Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

Retired police officer refutes claims that there's no evidence against Mason Greenwood

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown.

"I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."

Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for the club, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022.