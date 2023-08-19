Mason Greenwood 'dumped out of Manchester United' after fan and charities' backlash

Greenwood is pictured before a court appearance last year. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Plans for Mason Greenwood to return to the Manchester United squad have reportedly been cancelled after a backlash from fans and domestic violence charities.

The 21-year-old forward has not played for the club since he was arrested and charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive control last January.

The charges were dropped in February this year.

Manchester United bosses are thought to have planned for his reintegration, including a video explaining the decision to be aired next week.

Domestic violence charities and journalists were reportedly listed as "hostile" in the club's media strategy for Greenwood.

After criticism from fans and charities, Manchester United have now made a U-turn, The Sun reported.

A report in sports outlet The Athletic last week claimed that the club's CEO told other top executives that Greenwood would be coming back.

Manchester United denied this but admitted that they were in "the final stages" of the decision-making process.

Greenwood's future at the club has remained unclear amid the five-month club investigation into his case, after the police probe was dropped.

Charges against Greenwood have been dropped, but an internal club investigation has continued. Picture: Getty

United manager Erik ten Hag and the majority of the first team have suggested they were open to the idea of bringing Greenwood back.

But it is understood United's women's team and club sponsors have concerns about being linked to the player.

And on Monday female fans led a protest before the club's first game of the season against Wolves.

Charity Women's Aid has also stated that the "world is watching" the club's response to Greenwood.