'We just need to make the decision': Manchester United chief breaks silence on Mason Greenwood's return

Fans protested ahead of Monday's game

A Manchester United chief has broken her silence over Mason Greenwood's situation and future role at the club.

Greenwood has not played for the Premier League club since he was arrested for attempted rape, assault and coercive control last January.

The club has remained tight-lipped over whether the player will return after they carried out their own probe.

Collette Roche, Manchester United's chief operating officer told The Athletic:"We’ve done a really detailed and thorough internal investigation and we’ve asked as many people as we can around what happened and try to understand it beyond the original investigation done by the police.

"You’d expect us to engage with people who were relevant in terms of stakeholder groups. And now we just need to make the decision. That decision is firmly a decision that’s on us.”

Greenwood's future at the club has remained unclear after club bosses carried out their own five-month probe into the claims.

No decision has been revealed on whether or not the striker will return - even though the new season has already started.

United manager Erik ten Hag and the majority of the first team have suggested they were open to the idea of bringing the Greenwood back.

Although it is understood United's women's team and club sponsors have concerns about being linked to the player.

And on Monday female fans led a protest before the club's first game of the season against Wolves.

Rick McGagh, head of fan engagement at the club, re-iterated the decision remains firmly with the club after women's players were targeted following claims they would contribute to the end result.

He said: "It’s not accurate to say we’ve had full consultation with the fan advisory board on what decision we’re making.

"This is not a consultation.”

Last week, Greenwood was seen training in a park with a personal footballing coach.

His dad Andrew was seen holding his baby granddaughter, who Greenwood's partner Harriet Robson gave birth to last month.