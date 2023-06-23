Mason Greenwood seen training again as Man Utd decision on his future looms after attempted rape charge dropped

Mason Greenwood had rape and assault charged dropped by the CPS in February. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Manchester United's suspended striker Mason Greenwood has been spotted training with a private coach - as a decision looms over his future at Old Trafford.

The former England striker, 21, had charges for physical and sexual abuse of a woman dropped in February - with an internal Manchester United investigation into his conduct ongoing.

It is rumoured that the £75,000-a-week ace could be reintegrated into the United squad following a loan abroad to check on his fitness and mental health after months away from the pitch.

He was spotted training at a public leisure centre in Manchester - wearing generic black sports gear and sporting a shaggy Afro hairstyle.

Read More: Mason Greenwood 'to become a father' for the first time weeks after rape and assault charges are dropped

Read More: Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists

The Manchester United striker was pictured training privately in Manchester. Picture: Getty

Greenwood is due to welcome his first child with his partner - with the pair due to marry after getting engaged after allegations emerged.

A source told The Sun: “Like him or not, Mason wants to get back to playing football. It’s the thing he’s best at and the only way for him to successfully rebuild his life.

“He is fed up with waiting around and he and his team now expect an answer one way or another from United.”

The striker last spoke out in February days after his charges were dropped, saying: "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support.

"There will be no further comment at this time."