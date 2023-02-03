Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists

3 February 2023, 12:03

LBC

By LBC

Following the dropping of charges against footballer Mason Greenwood, this caller says young players should be protected, as they are “massively valuable assets”.

A caller told Nick Ferrari that there could be a chance for Mason Greenwood to change following the news that all charges against him were dropped.

He had been charged in October with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jexta in Buckingham said: “The point is there may be an opportunity to reform the young man, educate him, go through a whole process of anger management review.

“I don't know the facts of the case but years ago I did present to Mr Taylor, the chairman of PFA, an opportunity to educate and protect these valuable assets in what is quite a difficult environment.

“We don't know anything about this young man's background, what led to this behaviour.”

“No”, Nick agreed.

READ MORE: Mason Greenwood breaks silence after all charges against Manchester United footballer dropped

Jexta continued: “We have drug dealers and people that educate people after they reform.”

“Yep - you’re right”, Nick agreed, reminding him and listeners that Greenwood, who played for Man United, “denied these charges all the way through”.

The caller continued to defend the footballer: "They’re vulnerable young people and they’re massively valuable assets.”

“Well they are, this fella’s earning £100,000 a week and he’s not even played anything for a year”, Nick said.

According to The Sun, Greenwood said: "I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support.

"There will be no further comment at this time."

He has agreed not to play for or train with Manchester United while the club proceeds with its own investigation.

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

